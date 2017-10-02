Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Huntsville, AL – Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que

Fans of barbecue will have another opportunity for eye-glazing goodness when this casual concept opens their doors in early 2018 to be located at 127 Holmes Avenue, NW. The first unit was opened in 2001 in Colorado by three Alabama natives and now serves traditional smoked meat favorites and sides.

Irvine, CA – Black Coffee

This will be the third unit of this local favorite first opened on the Google campus in 2015, it open at 670 Spectrum Center Dr., summer 2018. Slow-drip Vietnamese coffee, sea salt coffee and Thai tea lattes are features. Menu items include Banh Mi sandwich along with bagels, croissants, muffins and scones.

Chicago, IL – Onward

Owner and Loyola graduate Mike Olszewski will open this mixed-use hospitality operation at 1209 W. Albion Avenue by spring of 2018. He wants to offer fine dining in a casual setting alongside a sports bar area for Loyola and Cubs fans. A party room will be available and patio dining for fair weather meals.

Fairhaven, MA – Cleary’s Pub

In a tribute to the “unofficial” pub of the same name opened in his grandfather’s basement Andrew Tillette will open this latest reiteration in November at 111 Huttleston Avenue. Chef Jason Besse will lead the kitchen with a menu of house-made sausages, specialty pizzas and pork belly sandwiches.

Tucson, AZ – Ten 55 Brewing

Partners JP Vyborny and Chris Squires will expand their brewing operations and add a restaurant space with this casual operation located at 110 E. Congress with a slated opening date of spring, 2018. Fans of the original location will find their favorite crafts beers along with a menu featuring house-made sausage.

St. Petersburg, FL – Hideaway Pizza Pub

The Hunger & Thirst restaurant group will open this casual beach-feel operation at 3901 6th. Street South late fall. The building was a house built in 1928 so renovations are progressing to include a backyard Tiki Hut and game area. The menu will offer pizza, salads and sandwiches with beer and wine for adults.

