Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Scottsdale, AZ – State 48 Brewing Company

This will be the third location of this new brewery brand with previous units in Surprise and Phoenix. It will be located at 15600 North Hayden Road with a planned opening in November. The 10,000 sq. ft. brewery will house a 20 Barrel system focusing on lager style beers with a restaurant and mezzanine.

Pueblo, CO – Lobo’s Tacos and Tequila Restaurant

Partners, and cousins, Michael and Tony Colarelli and Deanna Guarienti will open this casual concept to service the local community and especially CSU-Pueblo students when they open this October at 2200 Bonforte Blvd. A full service bar, and table service, will complement their primarily Mexican menu.

Washington, DC – Call Your Mother Deli

The team that created Timber Pizza Company is up to new things as they plan to roll out this casual eatery sometime in September at 3301 Georgia Avenue NW. Seating is limited to 18 with a focus on carry out, they’re importing a wood-fired oven from Seattle for the crusty rings filled with various spreads.

Dedham, MA – Horse Thieves Tavern

Laurence Wintersteen will partner with Chris Lutes, owner of Miracle of Science and Middlesex Lounge, to open a fine-casual concept on High Street with a planned fall opening. The menu is under wraps as its’ being developed but the space will host 105 guests, private event space and a full service bar.

Las Vegas, NV – Electra Cocktail Club

Slated to be a cross between “East Coast Savvy” meets romantic this craft-cocktail bar will sit on the casino floor or the Palazzo Resort Hotel at 3325 S. Las Vegas Blvd with a planned September opening. Barman Sam Ross oversees a cocktail menu focused on rum, Caribbean and tropical drink flavors.

Pittsburgh, PA – 350° Bakery

Long-known by area coffee shop devotees the treats from this production bakery were never available in one place until their planned late summer opening at 2427 South 18th. Their entire menu will be offered from early morning through afternoon for dine-in and grab-n-go for their biscuits, scones and hand pies.

