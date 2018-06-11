Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Tempe, AZ – Barrio Queen

Fans of this Tex-Mex casual eatery will rejoice with the opening of their fourth location at 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy in January, 2019. Devotees will appreciate the menu continuity of favorites and new additions from Chef Julio Matta. A 30 guest glass atrium will be available for private party bookings.

Wilmington, DE – Metro Diner

This fast-growing casual dining chain restaurant will open their third Delaware location in August at 5600 Concord Pike. Known for their comfort food menu items such as meatloaf, fried chicken and waffles and Charleston shrimp and grits most items are under $15 and all menu items are scratch-made in house.

Huntsville, AL – Sweet Charlie’s

The latest trend in “sweet treats” with actual healthy options will come to Triana Blvd. SW when this fast-casual operator opens this summer. Guests will choose between a premium ice cream, yogurt or vegan base to which flavorings and toppings may be added in a cup or donut platform of rolled Thai ice cream.

Ojai, CA – East End Pub

The Artisanal Brewers Collective restaurant group will expand their hospitality footprint with the opening of this family-friendly casual operation at 914 E. Ojai Avenue by late summer. Renovations will produce guest seating for 49, a new draft beverage system and a menu offering vegan and non-vegan items.

Tampa, FL – Meat Market

This upscale “non-traditional” steakhouse will open their fourth location at 1606 West Snow Avenue this coming fall. The menu under the guidance of Chef Sean Brasel features traditional and house-crafted cocktails, roasted bone marrow appetizer, hand-cut steaks, lobster mashed potatoes and Kobe meatloaf.

Milwaukee, WI – The Angry Taco

The owner of Monterrey Grocery, Robert Montemayor, is the driving force behind this casual concept with a planned July opening at 753 N. Water Street. The menu will feature authentic Mexican foods including tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos along with Mexican sodas and house-inspired craft-brewed beers.

