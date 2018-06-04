Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Cambridge, MA – Colette

The owners of Frenchie on the south side will expand their culinary reach with the planned summer opening of their second concept at 1924 Massachusetts Avenue. The menu will offer a variety across all categories such as steak frites, lobster ravioli and French onion soup with seating up to 150 guests.

Austin, TX – Cookbook

The ELM Restaurant Group will partner with Andrew Curran and Craig Collins to open this casual eatery to be located within the Austin Central Library at 710 W. Cesar Chavez Street with the opening pushed to summer. The menu will feature recipes from their many tomes with a focus on Austin area Chefs.

Denver, CO – Famous Original Ray’s Pizza

Mrs. Rosenberg asked her husband one day, “So what do you know of Pizza?” That Mr. Rosenberg is the owner of Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen so locals will understand these “New Yorkers” know pizza. 715 E. 26th. Avenue will see a late summer opening with whole pies and slices available.

Atlanta, GA – Miso Ko

Chef Guy Wong will expand his footprint within the Ponce City Market food hall with a summer opening. Guests will order at the counter and twelve of them will be able to see their sushi creations made to order along with makimono, nigiri, sashimi and specialty rolls featuring eel, squid, spicy tuna and soft-shell crab.

Overland, KS – Big Whiskey American Restaurant & Bar

What started as a small, local family operated tavern has become an eight-unit strong operator with plans to expand their footprint again with a July opening at 9100 W. 135st. Street. Known for their expansive offerings of domestic and imported whiskey’s and flights, guests will find menu items of American fare.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Chops & Hops

The latest “eater-tainment” concept from north of the border is coming to 702 NE 1st. Avenue for a July opening when this Canadian-influenced Ax-Throwing beer bar opens. Guests may enjoy ax-throwing games while quaffing on local craft beers and snack on jerky, popcorn and a variety of food truck menus.

