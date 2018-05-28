Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Phoenix, AZ – Mrs. Chicken

No longer satisfied with offering up his style of barbecue, George Frasher (Frasher’s Smokehouse) will open this casual eatery late summer at 4011 N. 42nd. Street. They’ll offer counter seating with a menu that revolves around the Nashville-style fiery fried chicken basted with a cayenne pepper sauce.

Washington, DC – Ministry DC

Consumers seeking that “just right” place to start and end their day may consider this casual concept with plans to open late June at 601 New Jersey Avenue NW. They offer coffee-based beverages in the morning with toasts, pastry, handheld foods and shareable plates to after work when the wine bar opens.

Bedford, NH – 1750 Taphouse

Local entrepreneur, Louis Rylant, plans to open this family-friendly restaurant sometime in June at 303 Bath Road. Lunch and Dinner will be offered with weekend breakfast to come in the future. The menu will feature casual fare such as brick-oven pizza along with 20 taps offering select area craft beers.

Kansas City, MO – Eat and Drink on 44

Joe Shirley of the restaurant group 39Bevco is sharing their vision of this casual-feel concept slated to open mid-August at 917 West 44th. Street. While a search for a Chef is ongoing, renovations will offer an open kitchen for guests. A basement level room offers a “speakeasy” with high-end crafted cocktails.

Orcutt, CA – Hapy Bistro

This casual eatery from Pismo Beach will open their second unit at the cross-roads of Stillwell Road and Clark Avenue by March of 2019. The menu will offer items sourced from organic and naturally-raised protein producers, craft beers and their “house beers”, west-coast wines and a selection of cigars.

Houston, TX – Eunice

New Orleans-based Besh Restaurant Group will bring this Cajun-Creole mash-up to life at 3737 Buffalo Speedway for a summer opening. Named for his hometown, Executive Chef and partner Drake Leonards will fashion a menu including gumbo, red fish court bouillon along with a variety of shellfish at the raw bar.

