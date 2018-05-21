Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Foxboro, MA – The Kitchen

Providing a need for a scratch-cooking venue partners Jennifer Mekler and Steve Fernerjian will open their casual concept late June on Mechanic Street. A diverse menu will offer chicken, seafood, steaks and vegetarian options and house-made desserts. They’ll open for dinner first, then brunch and lunch.

Huntington, WV – Fuel Counter

Owner, Jennifer Jill, will bring her vision of healthy eating in a fast-casual format to the corner of 8th. Street and 3rd. Avenue for a late May opening. The menu will offer a variety of “build your own” salads, sandwiches and personal pizzas. As many foods that can be locally sourced will be featured as well.

Scottsdale, AZ – Fellow Osteria & Pizzeria

September will welcome another highly anticipated project from the partners at Born & Raised Hospitality as they bring their latest vision of upscale-casual to life at 1455 N. Scottsdale Road. The menu will be affordable, following the seasons and reflected in the various pasta and pizza offerings.

Minneapolis, MN – DR 49

Hector Ruiz is expanding his restaurant footprint with the opening of his fourth concept, a fine-casual eatery in July located at 4953 Xerxes Avenue S. He’s installing Le Cordon Bleu-trained Chef Gustavo Romero to provide the culinary vision for his fast-casual lunch and upscale-casual dinner menus.

Pearl River, NY – Mickey’s Tavern

Brian Shields has an affinity for casual, friendly, local spaces and with that idea in mind he plans to open this Irish-themed neighborhood pub by June at 50 East Central Avenue. The scratch-menu will feature chicken pot pies, corned beef and cabbage egg rolls and a prime rib sandwich dubbed the “King.”

Kettering, OH – Scissor Tail Sandwich Shop

Local restaurateur, Elizabeth Wiley, must have an excess of time as she plans her third “Indy” casual eatery to occupy the space at 3141 Far Hills Avenue for a July opening. The menu focus will be on breakfast standards followed by classic sandwich combinations for carry-out and counter seating.

