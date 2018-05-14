Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Canton, GA – Mazzato

Restaurateur Juan Kukerelo will partner with Chef Jeffery del Carpio to open their vision of an upscale casual bistro with a planned late June opening at 190 East Main Street. Chef Carpio has a vision of a menu offering both Asian and American flavors; however, the cuisine foundation will be Peruvian.

San Francisco, CA – Ramenwell

Chef/Owner Harold Jurado was lured to the area to open food service units at Google and turns now to his own noodle concept to open this summer at 3378 18th. Street. The menu focus will be on ramen bowls and a few select appetizers, the main style of bowl will be “tantanmen” with chili’s and sesame oil.

Somerville, MA – Hooked Fish Shop

Proof that street-food style vendors are still all the rage this casual operator plans to open this spring at 337-341 Somerville Avenue. A simple menu will include fresh and smoked fish atop Iggy’s bagels with the appropriate garnishes, soups, poke bowls, fish tacos, seafood banh mi and scallion pancake wraps.

Cypress, TX– Local Table

This will be the second location of the Scarifi family’s farm-to-table casual concept to be located at 10535 Fry with a planned fall opening. The menu will reflect the diversity of food cultures in Texas along with some Mediterranean favorites, look for standards like crab cake benedict, wedge salads and wraps.

Las Vegas, NV – District: Donuts, Sliders, Brew

Featuring menu items such as Chocolate Blackout and Bananas Foster this New Orleans icon will open early fall at 3708 Las Vegas Blvd., South. Besides a rotating menu of over 100 varieties of doughnuts guest will find waffle cheese fries, pork belly sliders, scratch biscuits and nitro-brew coffee on the menu.

White Plains, NY – Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company

Corporate video production guru by day, Michael Chiltern, home-brews at night and will open this state certified farm-brewery at 195 East Post Road by summers’ end. The 18 taps will offer New England style IPA, tropical stout, hoppy Pilsners and India Pale lager along with cider and nitro-brewed coffee.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit www.flhip.com.

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com