Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Denver, CO – Milk Market

Local restaurant entrepreneur, Frank Bonnano, is taking his vision of multi-unit, multi-concept operations one step further with the opening of this food hall sometime late spring at 1800 Wazzee Street. The open seating will be surrounded by operators offering fried chicken, bao buns, poke, ice cream and pizza.

Atlanta, GA – Sugar Factory American Brasserie

This family-friendly casual concept plans a 2019 opening at 1080 Peachtree Street, NE. The menu offers something for everyone such as pancakes, crepes, salads, pizza and burgers. They are also known for their “group-sized” foods such as the “King Kong” for 12 guests with 24 scoops of ice cream and toppings.

Wichita, KS – Let’m Eat Brats

The husband and wife food truck team of Austin and Manu English will open their first brick and mortar unit this summer in the shipping container mall at Central and Volutsia. Foods will resemble the food truck menu of brats, bierocks with additions such as sauerbraten with spätzle and a beer garden.

Seattle, WA– Homer

Chef Logan Cox has left Sitka and Spruce to open his vision of an upscale-casual eatery with a focus on the Beacon Hill neighborhood sometime in July at 3013 Beacon Avenue South. He wants the cuisine to be approachable with $6 to $22 price points featuring Mediterranean-style fermented and grilled foods.

Newton, MA – Inna’s Kitchen

Fans of this kosher-style casual eatery will be happy to see its’ return to 547 Commonwealth Avenue for a slated July opening. The mother and son team of Inna and Alex Khitrik will bring their home-style version of blintzes, knishes, latkes, soups and pot pies with a focus on gluten-free and nut-free menu options.

Chicago, IL – Pacific Standard Time

Chef Erling Wu-Bower has formed a new hospitality company with partners Joshua Tilden, Paul Kahan and Donnie Madia (Underscore Hospitality) to open this summer at 151 W. Erie Street in River North. The menu will feature west coast and Mediterranean foods from two wood-fired hearth ovens.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit www.flhip.com.

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com