Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Mobile, AL – Iron Hand Brewing

Explorer Henri “Iron Hand” De Tonti will be the namesake for this casual brewpub slated to open early summer 2018 at 206 State Street. Centered in the historic De Tonti Square the menu will offer a combination of American and British pub fare such as burgers, bangers and mash and craft beers.

Seattle, WA – Little Fish

Restaurateur Bryan Jarr and Executive Chef Zoi Antonitsas will partner to open a casual seafood eatery with big ambitions at 1701 Western Avenue with a projected opening of late summer 2018. Their menu is under development, once open, guests may enjoy a water-view and watch the Chef create their meal.

Philadelphia, PA – Abunai Poke

Originally started as a food truck this Washington, D.C.-based fast casual Hawaiian concept will open at 111 S. Independence Mall East sometime summer 2018. They will offer a “Poke” only menu consisting of build-your-own-bowls such as spicy salmon with masago, avocado, spring mix, nori and chili aioli.

Arlington, MA– Brew Beer Garden

New England Craft Restaurant Concepts will open yet another “eater-tainment” venue the summer of 2018 at 64-66 Franklin Street. This venture will encompass a 500-seat, year-round beer and show hall offering craft beer, sausages, “Wicked Twisted” soft pretzels, live bands, DJ’s and private event space.

Greenville, SC – Oak Hill Café

Proving that doing it the “right way” first owners Lori Nelsesn and David Porras planned spring opening will be delayed until late summer for this farm-to-table concept located at 2510 Poinsett Hwy. The menu offers a la carte standards on weekdays with a switch to multi-course tasting menus on the weekends.

Brooklyn, NY – Hometown Deli

Bar-B-Que Pitmaster Billy Durney will open this casual eatery based upon the history of New York neighborhood delicatessens this July at 220 36th. Street. A menu of ten classic deli sandwiches will offer up hand-carved smoked meats including pastrami, corned beef, French Dips, chicken and egg salads.

