Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Scottsdale, AZ – The Original ChopShop Co.

This fast-casual “better for you” concept will open their sixth location at 16205 N. Scottsdale Road early second quarter, 2018. While at first glance guests might think it to be a carnivore’s delight (they do have meat on the men) the “chop” refers to the fresh fruits and vegetables used in their fresh bowls and juices.

Atlanta, GA – HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern

Husband and wife team Sean and Becky Yeremyan will open their third location of this casual-pub concept at 1221 Ashford Crossing late summer. The relaxed atmosphere will cater to guests seeking a beer or craft cocktail after work or for shoppers seeking a bite with plans to cater to local businesses.

Quincey, MA – Rewild

Lauded as the first “Vegan Beer Hall” this taproom / eatery will open at 1495 Hancock Street in late May or early June. It will feature local craft brews and kombucha on 20 taps and will cater to the morning crowd with coffee-based beverages. The menu will offer items such as cauliflower wings and tofu tacos.

Chicago, IL– Etta

Executive Chef Danny Grant is “letting his hair down” with his new casual eatery slated to open around mid-June at 1840 W. North Avenue in the Bucktown neighborhood. A far cry from the rigid formality of his Gold Coast steakhouse the menu will offer craft pizza and what he calls a “serious salad” program.

Houston, TX – Egghaus Gourmet

The creative minds as King’s Restaurant Group are taking a turn away from their beer-centric concepts to open this breakfast and lunch operation located at 2042 East T.C. Jester sometime this summer. They claim a “no compromising” morning experience offering coffee, egg sandwiches, tacos and Kolaches.

Asheville, NC – Waterbird

This beverage-forward watering hole will be located at 197 Charlotte Street with a planned spring opening (management hopes to participate in cocktail week). Morning hours will offer coffee-based beverages and a light menu with communal open-space work areas with craft cocktails and shared bites in the p.m.

