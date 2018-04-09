Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Bell, CA – Border X

David Favela will partner with family to open the second location of this Latino-owned craft brewery at 4400j Gage Street for a fall opening. They will focus on traditional flavors and brewing styles practiced south of the border to include Pepino Sour, Horchata Stout and a Mexican, Saladito, candy-inspired beer flavored with dried prune and chilies.

Nashville, TN – Liberty Common

Restaurateur Terry Raley will partner with the Two Ten Jacks ownership to create this southern brasserie with a late summer / early fall opening at 222 Second Avenue S. While the menu is under development guests can expect the quality found at his Butchertown Hall and The Pharmacy properties.

