Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Detroit, MI – Poppies

There is definitely a connection between the love of Polish foods and the food fanatics of Detroit who will be pleased when this casual café-marketplace opens at 1400 Van Dyke summer 2018. A mainstay of the menu will be a variety of pierogis complemented by freshly baked breads and pastries.

Charlotte, NC – The Waterman

The minds behind “Sea Level” uptown, Paul Manley and Andrew Chapman will expand their fresh-seafood-first thinking when they open this casual raw bar concept late summer at 2729 South Boulevard. Look for a wide selection of fresh seafood, craft beers and cocktails along with a rooftop view.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit www.flhip.com.

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com