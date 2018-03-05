Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Los Angeles, CA – Stuff’d

In the dumpling universe this fast-casual concept wants to be guests’ go-to option. A spring opening is planned at 6909 Melrose Avenue where guests will find savory and sweet variations such as miso black cod and strawberry-rhubarb dumplings. Guests not seeking the “dumpling experience” will find soups, salads and seasonal beverages.

San Antonio, TX – Oky Doky Restaurant

East and West collide on the menu when this casual Russian and Mexican cuisine concept opens this spring at 5616 Bandera Road. Tacos and Borscht will populate the menu along with burgers and steaks. A full service bar will be available with inside and patio seating for approximately 150 guests.

