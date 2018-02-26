Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Naperville, IL – Red Arrow Tap Room

This will be the second unit of this local beer and barbecue concept with a spring opening planned at 216 South Washington Street. The unique aspect is not the numerous number of taps and craft beers available but that guests may pour their own with a self-service tap system! A variety of smoked meats will grace the menu with brisket as a headliner.

Los Angeles, CA – Tartine Manufactory

Direct from San Francisco the Tartine “Team” will bring their unique food stylings to the ROW at 777 Alameda Street for an April opening. Look for freshly-baked breads and pastries and specialty coffees across all three meal periods. Chris Bianco of Phoenix will bring his “hand tossed” pizza talent as well.

