Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Washington, DC – Officina

Late spring will see the opening of this three story enterprise at 735 Water Street, SW by Nicholas Stefanelli of Masseria fame. The first floor will offer a variety of Italian and Mediterranean staples such as olives, breads, prosciutto and other cooking supplies. The second floor will offer a full-service restaurant while the rooftop offers a bar and cityscapes.

Austin, TX – The Switch

The operators of Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew will partner with Chef Todd Duplechan to offer their Cajun classics, smoked meats and expand into traditional Southern cuisine favorites with Margaritas and craft beers to complement the variety of food styles. They plan to open this spring at 1203 Fifth Street.

