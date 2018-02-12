Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Seattle, WA – Little Fish

Bryan Jarr, of Jarr Bar, will partner with Chef Zoi Antonitsas to open this casual spot in the Pike’s Peak Market at 1701 Western Avenue with an opening date TBD due to delays in construction. The menu will focus on fresh seafood from the Pacific north-west with an equal commitment to sustainable practices. Pop-ups will preview the dinner menu.

Miami, FL – North Italia

This fine dining concept will bring their take on northern Italian cuisine to 900 S. Miami Avenue for a first quarter opening. An open kitchen will reveal their take on modern Italian preparation with a focus on seasonal ingredients in a scratch kitchen featuring inventive flavor combinations along with hand-shaken cocktails.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit www.flhip.com.

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com