Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Birmingham, AL – Bricktop’s

The fine dining operator from Nashville will open their first Alabama unit this June located at 2731 UD Hwy 280 South. The menu has an upscale edge with items such as sushi, lobster bisque, filet mignon, Dover sole and brunch favorites such as huevos rancheros, chicken and waffles and fresh doughnuts.

Seattle, WA – Dingfelder’s Delicatessen

Husband and wife team Vance Dingfelder and Stephanie Hemworth plan to fill the gap in food offerings with they open this authentic “New York Jewish” deli concept sometime this coming spring at 1318 E. Pine Street. Lovers of corned beef, pastrami, knishes, smoked salmon, whitefish salad and cookies.

Omaha, NE – Timber Creek Pizza Pub & Grill

This family-friendly casual concept will open at 6718 South 178th. Street by mid-February. They stress a heightened awareness of attention to the consistency across all categories including food, beverage and guest service. Management states their culinary focus is on fresh ingredients and scratch cooking.

Baltimore, MD – Italian Disco

Atlas Restaurant Group will step forward with a casual eatery focused on fun when they open at 1006 Fleet Street this coming spring. The menu features wood-fired pizza and other classic Italian dishes at approachable prices. A full service bar will feature 50 beers on tap and of course an elevated DJ booth.

Lafayette, LA – Fiery Crab

If you’re expecting this casual concept to “bring the heat” guests won’t be dissatisfied when it opens in early March at 2330 Kaliste Saloom Road. A variety of fresh seafood with be the menu focus with a signature dish being their “Low Country Boil” a mix of seafood, corn, sausage, potatoes and spices!

Denver, CO – Rye Society

Chef-Owner Jerrod Rosen will bring his great-grandmother’s recipes to 3090 N. Larimer Street for an early spring opening of a traditional Jewish delicatessen. Using his gourmet education and experience he’ll source many of the foods locally to focus on freshness and of course offer corned beef and pastrami.

