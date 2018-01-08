Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Taylors, SC – The Farehouse

Chef-Owner Michael Marut plans to offer upscale cuisine at approachable prices at his casual concept with a spring opening at 250 Mill Street. Foods will be locally sourced with a menu offering pizza, chicken Piccata or shrimp and grits. Craft cocktails will be available along with a separate wine room!

Worcester, MA – Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse

Combining the names of his children (Matthew and Addison) Adam Hicks will open his second concept in the spring located at 64 Water Street. The wine list will be wallet-friendly and 20 craft beers will be on tap to complement the menu of burgers, sandwiches, salads, fish and chips and rotating specials.

Los Angeles, CA – Bavel

What does a celebrity Chef do once he’s won a number of local food and dining awards, open a second restaurant! Chef Ori Menashe will open his next concept offering middle-eastern cuisine located at 500 S. Mateo Street. Menu offerings will include lamb neck shawarma, oven-fresh pita and Israeli dips.

Ft. Worth, TX – Tinie’s Mexican Rotisserie and Cocktail Lounge

Sarah Castillo, owner Taco Heads, will open this casual eatery by the end of the first quarter in the newly redesigned South Main Village. The menu is under development; however, the name might be a hint of the direction she’s taking along with the full service bar located on the second floor named “El Escondite”.

Springfield, MO – Greek Belly

Long-time restaurateur John Tsahiridis hopes to be open his family-friendly eatery soon but delays in construction at 320 E. Walnut Street may see him open by May or June, six months behind. His fans will delight in the inclusion of his famous Greek pastries, toulouumbes and kourabiedes, on his new menu.

Detroit, MI – Cork & Gabel

Owner Joe Mifsud has brought on Executive Chef Matthew McGrail to develop the menu for this casual concept slated to open sometime in April at 2415 Michigan Avenue. Hints of the menu include a fusion of European cuisines from McGrail’s Irish dishes to Mifsud’s passion for German and Italian specialties.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit www.flhip.com.

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com