Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon.

.

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Cambridge, MA – Boston Burger Company

No two people will ever agree on who actually invented the ubiquitous hamburger but almost any two will agree it’s an “American” thing. The operators of this growing chain understand that as they open their fifth unit at 610 Main Street in early 2018 where fans can expect the same their unique twist on burgers.

Austin, TX – H Mart Food Court

When is a restaurant not a restaurant OR a Food Truck, when it’s a food court inside a crowd-drawing Asian food market. H Mart will open their food court to coincide with the store opening at 11301 Lakeline Blvd. sometime in January featuring Sunday Bird’s Korean fried chicken and Snow Monster’s shaved ice.

Wilson, NC – Da Bayou

Perhaps to answer his own cravings or to fulfill a need in eastern North Carolina owner James Fountain will open this casual eatery at 124 Barnes Street SW before February, 2018. Like a trip to the “Big Easy” guests will find fresh oysters, low-country seafood boils and Po’boy’s on Leidenheimer bread.

Spokane, WA – Cochinito Taqueria

Chef Travis Dickinson will partner with Justin Curtis to open this casual concept sometime in February, 2018 at 10 North Post Street. All foods will be locally sourced and to complement them will be a craft beverage program across all beverage categories, the menu will be chef-driven with an upscale touch.

Cathedral City, CA – Beyond Balisage

Chef Daniel Villanueva is looking beyond his most recent restaurant experience to open his next farm-to-table concept sometime in January at 68-327 E. Palm Canyon Drive. Menu items like a salad of Spanish white anchovies, romaine, organic egg yolks, blue cheese and heirloom tomatoes will be offered.

Indianapolis, IN – Inferno Room

Fans of the 1930’s style Tiki Bars and nightclubs will rejoice when local entrepreneur Ed Rudisell opens his concept of a Polynesian nightclub at 902 Virginia Avenue sometime in the first half of 2018. Chef Carlos Salazar is developing the Polynesian-theme menu, drinks such as the Mai Tai will be offered.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit www.flhip.com.

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com