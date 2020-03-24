Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Atlanta, GA – The Companion

The old Adams Hardware building in the northwest Atlanta neighborhood of Bolton soon becomes the Companion bar and restaurant from longtime Steinbeck’s chef Andy Gonzales. The chef says the Companion’s menu leans toward “big, delicious sandwiches,” along with a few entrees and burgers, “snacky items,” and soft serve ice cream. The bar includes 16 beers on tap, craft cocktails, a couple of frozen drinks, and wines by the glass.

Las Vegas, NV – Kamu Ultra Karaoke

Kamu Ultra Karaoke makes its debut at the Grand Canal Shoppes next to SushiSamba in February. The 17,000-plus-square-foot space features 40 private singing suites, as well as a menu from chef Chris Oh and cocktails. The kitchen serves dishes such as fresh oysters, pizzas, and churro doughnut holes, while bottle service feeds singers who need liquid courage.

Tampa, FL – Esposito’s

This forthcoming Carrollwood restaurant will bring more Italian cuisine to Tampa Bay. Esposito’s is billed as a “New York-style Italian ristorante.” The menu on its website lists items like eggplant rollatini, veal meatballs, burrata arugula salad, Venetian black seafood risotto and chicken saltimbocca.

Dallas, TX – Whiskey Hatchet

Its owners operate a similar ax-throwing bar in Florida, and the plan is to offer craft cocktails alongside the ability to throw axes at targets, which apparently appeals to some people. Expect Whiskey Hatchet to open later this spring or summer.

New Orleans, LA – Vals

Vals is described as a casual, laid-back restaurant and bar with traditional and regional Mexican cuisine and a focus on agave spirits. Floor plans show a 3,000-square-foot indoor area and a large outdoor dining space of more than 1,000 square feet, just off the sidewalk on Freret Street.

Philadelphia, PA – Eeva

Sharing a building with ReAnimator Coffee Roasters is this bakery and restaurant from ReAnimator’s Mark Corpus and Mark Capriotti and chef Gregory Dunn. The bakery will open first, with sourdough loaves, bagels, and pastries available at the ReAnimator cafe and a succinct lunchtime menu of sandwiches and salads. Once that’s underway, look for Eeva to add dinner hours, staying open after ReAnimator closes to serve sourdough wood-fired pizza and natural wine and beer from local and small producers.

