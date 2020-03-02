Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Royal Palm Beach, FL – Papichulo Tacos

Papichulo Tacos will take over the free-standing building vacated by Zaxby’s fried chicken restaurant last summer. The 3,200-square-foot space is getting a Cali-beachy makeover that will include play areas for kids and adults alike (yhink giant Jenga, corn hole, ping pong and such). Expect to open in May

Somerville, MA – Barra

It may be tiny, but Barra packs a mighty punch. The Somerville newcomer aims to capture a snapshot of Mexico City’s bar scene, with owners and Mexico City natives Paola Ibarra and Yhadira Guzmán leading the charge. Opening soon.

Garfield, NJ – The Hearth Tavern

The bar and restaurant will open its doors in March at the former location of Rosa Italiana ( 791 Midland Ave. ) The atmosphere is described as “warm and rustic” with an energetic bar scene.

Venice, CA – Venice Way Pizza

Venice Way Pizza opens March 2 at Hotel Erwin in Venice. The menu includes cheese, vegetable, pepperoni and specialty pan pizza slabs. There is also a takeout window.

Sewickley, PA – Sewickley Tavern

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style! Sewickley Tavern opens March 17 at 409 Beaver St. The building has been renovated from the ground up to include sustainable features such as solar panels on the roof, air quality monitors, acoustic ceiling materials and antibacterial restroom stalls. The owner-chef team of Courtney Yates and Dave DeVoss is constructing a menu to match the new digs. Highlights include everything from Scotch duck egg, honey Andouille sausage and hush puppies with beer cheese sauce, to hearty sandwiches, jambalaya and New York strip steak. The tavern boasts eight taps and specialty cocktails concocted with house-made mixers.

Wilmington, NC – Sofra Modern Mediterranean

The menu will be simple: Levantine (eastern Mediterranean) salads like Fattoush and Tabbouleh, shawarmas, kabobs, and of course, the deep-fried falafel balls popular throughout the Middle East. The falafels will be prepared in the Egyptian tradition, according to Ibrahim, which uses green fava beans rather than yellow banza (chickpea) beans more common in other areas in the region.

