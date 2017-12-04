Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

New Orleans, LA – Longway Tavern

The partners of LeBlanc and Smith will open this casual “neighborhood” pub at 719 Toulouse Street sometime in the first quarter of 2018. They have tapped Chef John Sinclair to helm the kitchen with menu items such as steak sandwich with caramelized onion aioli and fried calamari with blistered tomatoes.

Manchester, NH – Stewart’s All American Grill

Fans of the Stewart’s sodas will be thrilled to learn of this branded family-friendly grill concept slated to open late 2017 or early 2018 at 1500 S. Willow Street. In addition to their famous root beer and cream soda patrons will enjoy menu items such as Cheesesteaks, wraps, burgers, hot dogs and floats.

St. Louis, MO – Bloom Café by Paraquad

Paraquad, the training center for the disabled, looks to open this casual eatery by the first of 2018 located at 240 Oakland Avenue. Chef and Culinary Director Joe Wilson has the menu under development; however, guests will receive counter service while staff receives job and life skills.

Portland, OR – Poison’s Rainbow

What does a Rock Musician do for an encore, they open a bar which is the goal of Modest Mouse lead singer Isaac Brock when this edgy bar and eatery opens by mid-January at 344 NE 28th. Street. Of course there’ll be a full service bar and local pop-up pizza operator Ranch Pizza will spin the pies.

Winston-Salem, NC – Canteen Market & Bistro

Restaurateurs Claire Calvin and Eric Swaim will partner to open this modern, urban eatery spring of 2018 at 411 Fourth Street. The menu will revolve around locally available seasonal foods with counter service for the deli and many “grab-and-go” items. Lunch and dinner will be served with sandwiches and plates.

Anaheim, CA – Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Michelin star Chef Joe Isidori will open his irreverent version of upscale burgers and shakes at 1580 Disneyland Drive sometime in the New Year. The menu features burgers of waygu beef, prime beef, bison and toppings such as aged cheddar cheese, truffled mayonnaise and shaved Parmesan cheese.

