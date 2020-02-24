Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Winston-Salem, NC – Vin 205

An elegant dining space and high-end butcher shop are slated to open in Winston-Salem later this year by the owners of Wine Merchants and Vin 205 Wine Bar. Local foodies are already familiar with what they believe is one of Winston-Salem’s hidden gems—Vin 205—with its chef-driven menus, creative wine dinners, and Saturday and Sunday brunch. In the coming months, a new concept will begin taking shape on Broad Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Richmond, VA – The Cocky Rooster

The restaurant will offer wings, tenders, a chicken sandwich and vegetarian wings. Florida native Brett Diehl is behind the concept.

The Woodlands, TX – Baja Sur Fresh-Mex and Tequila Bar

Set to open early summer, Baja Sur Fresh-Mex and Tequila Bar will present an upscale, yet comfortable atmosphere where friends, families, and co-workers can gather to enjoy a unique menu of Tex-Mex flavors as well as a variety of creative and sophisticated cocktails.

Denver, CO – Sherry’s Soda Shoppe

On opening day, planned for March 10, expect twenty flavors of ice cream, four of which will be dairy-free, and another twenty flavors of sodas, malts and shakes. Pollack delved deep into soda shop lore to come up with a few authentic specialties, too, including phosphates made with Extinct Chemical Company acid phosphate, which gives flavored sodas a tangy quality.

St Paul, MN – Bistro Pub

Slated for a March opening, a full bar with 14 craft beers on tap, Bistro Pub posted on Facebook. It will offer a family-friendly atmosphere and have gluten free and vegetarian options. The pub will open in the former retail space at 973 Smith Avenue, next door to Smith Liquors.

Bloomington, IL – Jack’s Restaurant

A beautiful, small restaurant with a very interesting décor and a Central Asian menu will open very soon in a completely remodeled former dry cleaners. The menu will feature wood-fired grilled skewers of chicken, salmon, monkfish and octopus, lamb shoulder and ribeye plus other menu items including chalpak bread made daily.

