Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

East Rutherford, NJ – Lucie Drink & Dine

The Grisini Hospitality Group which incorporates Grisini Coffee shop, Food Hall and Market concepts will be opening its first stores, two coffee shops and a European-style food hall at American Dream. Grisini by Chef Marc Murphy is expected to open in 2020 for lunch and dinner. In addition to the food hall, Grisini will also feature a coffee shop, and a marketplace providing retail products and packaged, prepared food for meals on-the-go.

Eugene, OR – Gordon Lofts

This 127-unit apartment building, sitting adjacent to the Gordon Hotel and parallel to the market, features 19 fully furnished second-floor lofts to be rented on a 30-day basis — a space created to be more comfortable than a standard hotel room for people experiencing extended stays. Levels three through seven will host top-of-the-market, traditional leasing apartments. A soft opening is planned for September.

Seattle, WA – Anchorhead

Big news for downtown workers: no more will you have to trek over the Seventh Avenue past a million Starbucks’ stores to get your pistachio matcha latte and warm quaffle (aka a cinnamon roll made from croissant dough and flattened in a waffle iron), because Anchorhead is opening a store in Pike Place in April.

Newtown, PA – Iron Hill Brewery

Iron Hill Brewery’s Newtown location, which is under construction in the Village at Newtown Shopping Center, is slated to open by late April. The 7,500-square-foot restaurant will be in the L-shaped addition along West Road, which is currently under construction. It will feature an on-site brewing facility as well as seating for approximately 350 including a bar area, dining room, and outdoor dining space.

Atlanta, GA – Girl Diver

Char Korean Bar & Grill owner chef Richard Tang and chef Mike Yang (Ba Bellies) hope to open their seafood boil and by-the-pound restaurant, Girl Diver, by February at the Madison Yards development. In addition to platters and boils filled with Alaskan king crab, jumbo tiger shrimp, and piles of crawfish, Girl Diver also plans to offer grilled octopus served with confit baby potatoes and a Wagyu skirt steak topped with Thai-style chimichurri served with a side of roasted potatoes.

Austin, TX – The Backspace

Neapolitan pizzeria The Backspace will open a second location at 1745 W. Anderson Lane, Ste. 400, Austin, this spring. It is owned by Shawn Cirkiel’s restaurant group Parkside Projects. The original is located in the back space of Cirkiel’s flagship restaurant Parkside downtown.

