Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Mount Rainier, MD – Pennyroyal Station

Chef Jesse Miller served some of the city’s best bar food (and a killer bar brunch) during his tenure at Bar Pilar. But over the past year-plus, he’s been working with industry vets Erin Edwards and Garrick Lumsden to ready his own neighborhood spot. Pennyroyal will be open all day, offering buttered biscuits with fried chicken in the mornings and mac and cheese with smoked brisket and bone marrow at dinner.

Washington, DC – Daru

Chef Suresh Sundas and barman Dante Datta met as part of the opening team at Rasika West End. Eight years later, they’re bringing their talents to their own drinking (and eating!) destination focused on Indian flavors. Spiced cocktails will riff on classics—an old-fashioned with jackfruit or Scotch and soda with gooseberries—while food is designed for snacking. Expect spicy duck kebabs, stuffed paratha, and masala peanuts, plus a few larger dishes like chicken tikka masala.

Brookline, MA – Bar ‘Cino

Known for its grilled pizza, Bar ‘Cino expanded from Newport, R.I., to a second location in Brookline, a bright, airy space on Beacon Street that opened Jan. 17. The restaurant, which was previously home to Irish bar Waxy’s, is anchored by a center bar, where guests can order a glass of wine or Italian-inspired cocktails like the Downeast negroni. Tuck into pizzas, pastas, and heftier entrées like the chianti-braised beef short rib.

Minneapolis, MN – Billy’s Sushi

When Sweet Chow closed in September, its North Loop address didn’t stay dark for long. Billy Tserenbat, the creative spark behind two Wayzata restaurants — Sushi Fix (which he sold in 2017) and Baja Haus — snapped up the space and began to plot his return to his beloved sushi universe. He’s converting the Sweet Chow bar into a sushi bar, and transforming Sweet Chow’s ice cream scoop shop into a whiskey-sake-shochu bar. It’s going to be a dinner-only format.

Norfolk, VA – Syd’s Fish Pig Cafe

When chef Sydney Meers closed his quirky and acclaimed Portsmouth restaurant, Stove, in 2018, food fans wept. But the famed mid-Atlantic-via-Southern chef never really planned to hang up his toque. Quietly, he plotted his return. “I’m that guy that’s gotta stay busy all the time,” he told The Pilot in June 2019. “I mean how many times can you pet your cat?” After months of buildout in Norfolk’s Selden Arcade, Syd’s Fish Pig Cafe is finally coming due this February. Meers let the fish pig out of the bag a little in December by hanging a preliminary menu on its windows. At the Fish Pig, it turns out you can expect an “infamous cheese tray,” seafood-scrap hushpuppies, “a really big halibut” and a plate full of “heirloom pig stuff,” not to mention an “ole pudding” like the kind his grandmother used to make.

Plano, TX – Bar-Ranch Steak Co.

The dry-aged beef retail shop and deli will open in the previous Dude Sweet Chocolate location. Selling both directly to the public and wholesale to restaurants, Bar-Ranch Steak Co. will feature a rotating menu of various dry-aged beef sandwiches and burgers.

