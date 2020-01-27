Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here .

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Tempe, AZ – GuacStar Kitchen & Cantina

GuacStar Kitchen & Cantina, a Mexican restaurant with a cocktail bar, is coming soon to Tempe. Set to open in early 2020 near the main Arizona State University campus, the restaurant will be another metro Phoenix dining option for vegans, vegetarians and Mexican food lovers.

St. Petersburg, FL – La Pergola

Another collaboration from Top Chef alum Fabio Viviani and Nocturnal Hospitality Group, this time in St. Petersburg. La Pergola, a high-end Italian restaurant, is set to debut in the spring, taking over the ground floor of the building at 200 Central Ave., joining the Mill and Craft Kafe. Diners can expect a high-energy lounge and bar with specialty cocktails, according to a news release.

Washington, DC – La Famosa

The flavors of Puerto Rico are coming to Navy Yard this spring (following a series of pop-ups across town) with La Famosa, promising unique takes on some of the island’s iconic dishes. The restaurant—situated in The Bower condo building—also plans to offer an all-day coffee and fresh juice service. Anticipated opening: late spring

San Diego, CA – Callie

Chef Travis Swikard, who left his job as executive chef at Manhattan’s Boulud Sud last year to return to his native San Diego to open his own restaurant, is getting closer to that reality this year. Callie is scheduled to open in the early summer months in the former Bottega Americano space in East Village. Cohn Restaurant Group’s David Cohn and Deborah Scott have partnered with Swikard on the large-scale project that will be an affordably priced, contemporary California-Mediterranean restaurant.

Phoenix, AZ – Chantico

The team behind Ocotillo Restaurant and Starlite BBQ has an new Mexican restaurant planned for midtown Phoenix. The Aztec-inspired concept will draw on the diversity of ingredients found throughout Mexico, offering a menu that is both traditional and modern, according to a press release. Expect seafood from the Sea of Cortez, beef from Sonora, tropical ingredients from the Yucatan and heirloom varieties of corn from all over Mexico. The restaurant will feature an outdoor terrace, private rooms, bar and lounge. It will be open for dinner, lunch, brunch and happy hour.

Boston, MA – Sound Advice

The West End exploded with new restaurants and bars this year, and there’s an entire food hall landing in the neighborhood in 2020. The last newcomer to sneak in is Sound Advice, a swanky cocktail lounge from the team behind NYC legend Death & Co. Take the elevator from the street up to the luxe bar (or enter from the adjacent ArcLight Cinemas), where classic and original cocktails await alongside gussied-up bar snacks.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com