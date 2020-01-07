Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Chicago, IL – Ambria

Fall 2020 Chicago’s mega hospitality developer Lettuce Entertain You is teaming up with the crew behind globally-recognized, fine dining boîte Alinea to revive the city’s once iconic French eatery Ambria, which shuttered in 2007 after nearly three decades of service. Moving into Lincoln Park’s Belden Stratford building, which housed the original restaurant, expect an updated take on French fine dining.

Houston, TX – March

Early 2020 Lauded Houston chef Felipe Riccio (Rosie Cannonball) and his partners in Goodnight Hospitality Peter McCarthy, and master sommeliers David Keck and June Rodil, will debut 26-seat March early next year. The fine dining Mediterranean eatery will claim the second floor of 1620 Westheimer Rd, where the group’s other concepts Rosie Cannonball and Montrose Cheese and Wine are located. Expect a tasting menu!

Los Angeles, CA – Damian

ATM Group – the hospitality outfit helmed by decorated Mexican chef Enrique Olvera (Pujol), chef Daniela Soto-Innes (Cosme), and partner Santiago Perez – will launch three West Coast projects in 2020, the first of which is Damian. The modern Mexican haunt, equipped with an agave-focused beverage program, is headed to Downtown’s Arts District, and after Damian’s spring launch, they team will follow up with an adjacent taco concept called Ditroit.

Memphis, TN – Bishop

January 2020 Five-time James Beard Award finalists chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman will open Bishop, a French brassiere in The Central Station Memphis hotel this January. Expect casual French fare, from oysters and terrines to escargot and coq au vin. Interior designer Natalie Lieberman of Collect + Curate is helming aesthetics, and her aim is to preserve the historic venue’s original train station details, like glazed brick tile and iron embellishments.

Dallas, TX – Cote

Fall 2020 New York’s perennially-packed, Michelin-starred Korean barbecue haunt Cote is headed south. Owner Simon Kim will unveil his second outlet within Miami’s Design District neighborhood toward the end of 2020. Fans can anticipate Cote’s tried and true barbecue set menus, in addition to dry-aged beef options, with the meats aged on-site just like in New York.

Nashville, TN – Locust

March 2020 Locust is the long-awaited project from Noma (Copenhagen) and The Catbird Seat (Nashville) alum, chef Trevor Moran. Inspired by Moran’s past kakigori (Japanese shaved ice) pop-ups, Locust will be devoted to the chilly dessert in addition to dumplings. Moran also plans to offer a number of regularly-rotating savory options to round out the menu. Locust will offer 40 seats, five of which will peer directly into the open kitchen.

