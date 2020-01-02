Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

West Palm Beach, FL – Sassafras

The Southern food restaurant, Sassafras, is Sub-Culture group’s latest in downtown West Palm. Located on Narcissus Avenue across from the West Palm green market makes for a golden spot. The restaurant plans to feature items from the market as well as from local farms. The working menu includes: Kai-Kai Farm carrots with ginger, sorghum, peanut dukkah and avocado; Swank Farm ‘roots and lettuce,’ kohlrabi, apples, pecans and cured egg yolk, just to name a few.

Tulsa, OK – French Hen Bistro & Wine Bar

After operating for 40 years at 71st Street and Yale Avenue, the French Hen Bistro & Wine Bar will be among five restaurants scheduled to locate in the Vast Bank building in the Tulsa Arts District. A spokesman for the restaurant said it will continue to operate at its current site until the move, likely to happen in the spring.

New Orleans, LA – El Cucuy

Announced to great reader fanfare in October, El Cucuy will be a heavy metal and South American folklore-themed taco restaurant and bar specializing in trompo (spinning rotisserie) al pastor tacos, homemade tortillas, and agave spirits. The space will have a restored Airstream, a large, shaded dining deck, and an “entertainment area” outside as key design elements, in addition to a a smaller interior dining room with a bar.

Evansville, IN – Copper Kitchen

This is a new local restaurant by Chef Charisa Perkins. It is going into the Tin Man building at 1430 W. Franklin St. The menu will feature Perkins’ signature bacon and cured and smoked meat specialties.

Dallas, TX – Tango Room

Tango Room, as it will be called, replaces the shuttered FT33 in the Design District — a place that, for five years, served some of Dallas’ most interesting food. (FT33 and Tango Room are not affiliated, but gourmands might be excited to return to that address nonetheless.) A spokeswoman says the restaurant will have an art deco theme; not much else is known about the restaurant yet.

Boston, MA – Tora Ramen

Tora Ramen, which will open at 99 Harrison Ave. (Paperwork filed in Massachusetts’ corporate database confirms that the two restaurants are connected, both owned by Patrick Zhong.) The original Tora features kaisen don, rice bowls topped with sashimi. In 2018, a story on Tora in Boston College’s Heights noted that Zhong hopes to open at least two more restaurants in Boston under the Tora brand.

