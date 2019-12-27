Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Las Vegas, NV – The Mayfair Supper Club

The Mayfair, an old-school supper club, will arrive inside the Bellagio on New Year’s Eve. It will offer a traditional “dinner-and-a-show” format, with a menu of contemporary American cuisine and a patio overlooking the Fountains of Bellagio.

Raleigh, NC – Cut & Gather

Florida-born chef Kenny Gilbert will serve wood-fired Southern food at Cut & Gather, which is slated to open in Raleigh in February. Barbecue, seafood and other meats will be cooked in smokers, on grills and on custom-made wood-burning ovens, and the menu — which is inspired by Gilbert’s mother’s cooking — will change seasonally.

Nashville, TN – PABU

The third location of the MINA Group’s PABU is set to open in early 2020 inside the JW Marriott in downtown Nashville. Like at the other locations (in San Francisco and Boston), PABU will feature a variety of Japanese dining options including a sushi bar, a robata grill and an izakaya with fish flown in from Japan. Because it’s on the ground level, there will also be an outdoor terrace.

Washington, DC – The Grill

Chef Roberto Santibañez will open a 200-seat, 5,400-square-foot upscale American bar and grill in Washington’s District Wharf. The Grill will feature an open kitchen serving a menu of wood-fired steaks and seafood as well as lighter, California-inspired fare. There will be plenty of California wines on offer as well as a gin-centric cocktail program. The Grill is set to have stunning views, with an indoor-outdoor bar and a patio facing the water.

New York, NY – The Vestry

Chef Shaun Hergatt hasn’t run a public restaurant in the city since 2016. But the man who ran the kitchens at New York’s acclaimed SHO and Juni is coming back with The Vestry. The 80-seat dinner-only restaurant and bar inside the Dominick Hotel will be seasonally driven and American with Japanese influences. The menu will focus primarily on seafood and vegetables, with dishes like grilled maitake mushrooms with surf clams and daikon sprouts, and tilefish with edamame, pickled daikon radish and cilantro.

Los Angeles, CA – Gigi’s

Opening in early 2020 in Hollywood’s La Brea Corridor, Gigi’s will be a casual French bistro that showcases local produce and classic French cooking technique. The chef, Matt Bollinger, has previously worked at kitchens including Jean-Georges and Trois Familia.

