Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Carlsbad, CA – Wokcano

This L.A.-based casual Asian menu concept will open their eleventh unit to be located at 2525 El Camino Real in early 2018. Open for happy hour and dinner until 2 a.m. their menu reflects a contemporary take on a variety of Asian menu categories to include noodles, dumplings, sushi, sashimi and rice bowls.

Milwaukee, WI – 2 Mesa

Il Mito owners Chef Michael Feker and his wife Marciela will open this Latin-themed casual eatery at 4110 W. Martin Drive late December. Plans are for all three meal periods with a new bar to serve coffee in the morning and cocktails later. The menu offers traditional flavors such as Carne Asada and tacos arabes.

Wilmington, NC – Symposium Restaurant and Bar

Chef and owner George Papaknikolaou will open this fine dining concept sometime in early January 2018 to be located at 890 Town Center Drive. The Chef recently toured several European countries to research menu item ideas and preparations to include traditional items from his native Greece.

Williamsburg, VA – Mellow Mushroom

If the students at William and Mary College aren’t excited the other local retailers are for this iconic pizza chain to open at 110 S. Henry Street in the spring of 2018. While local store owners like the traffic the new addition will bring fans will welcome their specialty pies, hoagies, munchies, salads and vegan items.

Irving, TX – Whiskey Cake

What’s not to like with a name that implies what’s to come on their menu when this casual eatery opens in March, 2018 at 3225 Regent Blvd. Menu items include “Three Little Pigs” their take on pork-belly sliders along with Thai barbecue duck wings, fried green tomatoes all supported by local area food producers.

Seattle, WA – Rider

Construction delays are part of the “devil in the details” however this long delayed opening should happen by the end of November in the Theodore Hotel at 1531 7th. Avenue. Chef David Nichols will offer a full service menu to complement their extensive beverage selection and $1.50 each oysters at happy hour.

