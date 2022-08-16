Restaurant Vendors, Are You Getting Your Share of New Opening Leads? Flhip.com Can Help.





Mesa, AZ – Hanshin Pocha

Korean street food franchise Hanshin Pocha will make its Arizona debut this year. The restaurant recently applied for its liquor license at 1130 W. Grove Ave. in Mesa, where it is currently under construction at Grove Towne Center.

Atlanta, GA – Knife Modern Mediterranean

A restaurant featuring a menu of Mediterranean dishes is slated to open later this month in Buckhead. Knife Modern Mediterranean, which will open Aug. 17 at 3162 Piedmont Road NE, comes from Ali Ebrahimi and several partners.

Austin, TX – Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza, a Florida-based pizza franchise, will open its first Texas location in Austin in late August or early September. The company’s sixth restaurant will be located at 8300 N. FM 620, Ste. K200, in Northwest Austin. Wife and husband Tiffany Lauchlan and Gary Lauchlan along with Tiffany’s brother Ed Juline are the franchisees of the Austin location and plan to open a second store in the next 18 months and a third location soon after, according to Tiffany Lauchlan.

Durham, NC – Ekhaya

Ekhaya is coming to the American Tobacco Campus in Fall 2022.

Orlando, FL – Auntie Anne’s

A dual Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon restaurant will be opening in the Orlando International Airport this fall. This new spot will be a part of Terminal C, which will have 24 new restaurants and will begin its opening on September 19, 2022, according to this site. The opening process of the new terminal is expected to take around two weeks.

State College, PA – Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon

State College will soon say, “bonjour et bienvenue” to a new diner. Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon, a French-inspired restaurant translating to Egg Beef and Bacon, plans to open in the former location of Baby’s Burgers and Shakes at 131 S. Garner St. in early September, according to Gillian Clark, owner and executive chef.

