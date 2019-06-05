Restaurant Technology News Announces the Launch of the Restaurateurs’ Choice Award for Environmental Good

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Today, in honor of World Environment Day , as designated by the United Nations, Restaurant Technology News , the hospitality industry’s premier source of information and insights related to technology innovation at the world’s leading quick service, fast casual and full service restaurants, is pleased to announce the launch of the “RTN Restaurateurs’ Choice Award for Environmental Good” achievement awards competition.

This annual event is being established to recognize excellence and innovation in providing and/or utilizing next-generation technologies to achieve sustainability and eco-friendly practices in restaurant operations. Meanwhile, the “Hoteliers’ Choice Award for Environmental Good” was launched today by RTN sister publication Hotel Technology News.

Up to three (3) achievement award winners will be selected in each of the following categories:

Excellence in Utilizing Technology to Reduce Restaurant Energy Consumption

Excellence in Utilizing Technology to Reduce Restaurant Food Waste

Excellence in Utilizing Technology to Reduce Restaurant Non-Food Waste

Excellence in Utilizing Eco-Friendly Materials and Design Technology

Excellence in Utilizing Technology to Build a Green Restaurant Supply Chain

Restaurant owners and operators, technology solution providers, public relations firms and others are encouraged to enter this achievement awards competition by nominating themselves or others. RTN readers and staff will then vote to select the winning entries.

Companies from anywhere in the world are eligible to compete. The entry deadline is July 31, 2019. Winners will be notified no later than August 31, 2019.

Please submit entries using our Submit an Article form and by selecting “Environmental Good Nominee” as the submission category. Please include a brief narrative of the nominee in terms of how the company has demonstrated innovation in providing (in the case of a solution provider) and/or utilizing (in the case of a restaurant) technology to achieve sustainability and eco-friendly practices in restaurant operations.

In the case of a restaurant nominee, please include a short explanation of the objectives of the environmental initiative, a description of the timeline and how the initiative was undertaken, the metrics that were used to track and measure success, and the actual results that have been achieved to date with respect to the initiative. In the case of a solution provider, please include a minimum of two client success stories. Please also include one or more relevant images.

All winners will be announced in RTN, in a PRWeb press release, and through our publication partners. The names and descriptions of the winners will be permanently listed on this page and their entries will be published separately in RTN and through our publication partners. Winners will be provided with an image of the “2019 RTN Restaurateurs’ Choice Award for Environmental Good” badge and be granted the right to display it on their own websites. Finally, all winners will receive a Qwirly earth globe spinner trophy.

About Restaurant Technology News