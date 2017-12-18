Restaurant speed-dating: Mini-reviews of 6 restaurants you need to know

When the end of the year rolls around, Food & Dining likes to take a quick look at new restaurants that, for one reason or another (the principal reason being X restaurants to cover and Y amount of time, where X > Y), we didn't get around to covering.

Here are six such restaurants. We present them in speed-dating format: We're not giving you each restaurant's whole story, but there should be enough information here to discern whether you're tempted to visit.

Most important, that's six deletions from our to-do list - and hopefully six additions to yours.

- Phil Vettel

Barrio

Barrio was bustling on a recent Friday afternoon, and I guessed there were two reasons: Maybe the crowd was pumped with that end-of-the-week-holiday-season vibe or maybe it was buoyed by a sense of expectation (or already knew what was coming). I know I was wondering what to expect from this Near North restaurant helmed by Katsuji Tanabe of "Top Chef" fame.

As the Tribune reported around the time Barrio opened last summer, look for "Mexican-ish" here. Lunch is a creative take on Mexican dishes and flavors that pull in American and Japanese additions.

Asked for his recommendations, the server immediately pointed to two starters: grilled octopus ($19) and cornbread ($12). The octopus, he says, is getting a lot of attention from diners. I can see why - it's a handsome dish with meaty cylinders of grilled octopus paired with crisped pieces of potato in a garlicky mayo. The cornbread arrives in a cast-iron pan, is firm enough to slice neatly and eat in-hand, yet sports a texture so delightfully loose and crumbly that you may worry - needlessly - that it will fall apart.

Barrio offers a selection of tacos both traditional and "deconstructed" (that means you get to build them yourself). I opt for traditional - three tacos for $17. Sadly, you have to have the same filling in all three. (I wanted more of that octopus.) I chose the smoky skirt steak - delicious with a dollop of melted cheese and an onion relish wrapped in a sturdy blue corn tortilla. But the price seemed steep for what essentially was a small plate. Far more ample was the chicken pibil torta ($14). It was a generous sandwich, the grilled chicken topped with, among other things, pickled red onion, orange and avocado crema on a crusty roll. The fries, seasoned with togarashi and sprinkled with cotija cheese, are sturdy and crisp.

On the sweet side, the cocoa taco ($12) is a cute waffle-cone-like crisp shaped into a taco and filled with chocolate ice cream and brownie cubes, among other sweet things, but what wowed me were the three churros ($12), doughnutlike circles dusted in cinnamon sugar. They're big - you may want to share - but are wonderfully light and airy. Served alongside are small pots of salty caramel sauce, rich chocolate and a vanilla crema.

Barrio is a handsome restaurant sporting 200 seats, with options ranging from communal-length tables to booths framed with curtains. A curving window wall in the bar takes in the action at the corner of Kinzie and Clark streets - a perfect perch for people watching during the holiday season.

65 W. Kinzie St., 312-940-9900, barriochicago.com

- Bill Daley

Beatnik

Beatnik is a study in texture. From the exuberantly ornate dining room to the best dishes on the menu, the West Loop restaurant delights in serving up layers upon layers of style. When it works, it jives.

A beet hummus kicked off a recent meal with sparks of citrus zest and dusky notes of clove, offset by the crunch of fried chickpeas and the salty tang of blue cheese. Other highlights included a side of broccolini, which combined fish sauce, puffed rice and pomegranate seeds to offer a smoky, umami crunch; curry meatballs, served on a pillow of mashed peas and punctuated with a nice dose of heat; and a near-perfect apple cake, as interesting as it was comforting, spiced and studded with tender chunks of warm apple, melted meringue and crisp tuiles.

Given the promise shown by the other dishes, pluma iberica, a roast pork dish for two, presented well but tasted fairly pedestrian. Baby sepia was well grilled and paired nicely with a silky tomato puree and bitter greens, but the accompanying corn and squid-ink polenta lacked flavor.

Perhaps the restaurant's greatest achievement is the space it has created. What could have been a large, cavernous room, has been pared down into something cozy by a riot of patterns, seemingly invited in from all corners of the globe: zigzagging tile, elaborate carved wood, sparkling chandeliers, lush plants, flickering candles, Oriental rugs - all presided over by an open kitchen, glowing like a warm beacon from the back of the room.

As we walked out, back into the stark, cold street, something Jack Kerouac wrote in "The Dharma Bums" came to mind: "I think it's all lovely hallucination but I love it sorta."

1604 W. Chicago Ave., 312-929-4945, beatnikchicago.com

- Jennifer Day

The Delta

Chicago abounds with tamales. You can grab them at grocery stores, order them at an untold number of Mexican restaurants and pick them up by the dozen from vendors on select street corners. You can also do nothing but nurse a beer at some North Side watering holes and wait for the red-cooler-toting Tamale Guy to spring through the door, like Santa for the seriously sauced.

But The Delta manages to set itself apart by serving Mississippi Delta tamales, a distinct style that, if it weren't completely obvious by now, originated in the Mississippi Delta (basically, the northwest part of that state). They differ from ubiquitous Mexican tamales in that they are constructed from cornmeal instead of masa (nixtamalized corn), and cooked in a liquid instead of being steamed.

The regular red hot tamales ($5) come three to an order and are astoundingly tender, all without a trace of grittiness. Each morsel is also soaked in a spicy red tomato and chile broth, making them so soft you can easily spread them on the crackers served on the side. While I'd never trade these for one of the gorgeously fragrant tamales served at places like Bombon Cafe (138 S. Ashland Ave.), they are a fascinating addition to the scene.

They make for a fine snack on their own, but where things really get interesting is when you get the tamales loaded. My favorite is the Jim Shoe ($11) tamale: A fat lamb and beef tamale arrives topped with pastrami, cheese, hot and sweet peppers, and a creamy house sauce. It's based on the Jim Shoe sandwich, a strange Chicago specialty, in which gyro meat, corned beef and roast beef join an unholy alliance with mustard, gyro sauce and giardiniera. It's a feast of salt, heat and creaminess, which sums up drunk food just about perfectly.

Make no mistake, The Delta is primarily a bar. The handsome wood bar takes up nearly half the space, while all the tables are huddled in one corner. Sure, you get a view of the tiny kitchen, but the energy resides up front by the booze.

I can't recommend the burger ($15). Even though it sports two patties made with dry-aged beef, my burger came out oddly, um, dry. But I can't stop thinking about the grilled catfish ($18), a luscious fillet bathed in an all-white sauce that initially looks as exciting as hearing someone discuss Bitcoin. But the rich butter sauce, accented with lemon and herbs, helps bring out the charred aroma of the fish. Not exactly classic bar food, but I could get used to it.

1745 W. North Ave., 773-360-1793, thedeltachicago.com

- Nick Kindelsperger

Gideon Sweet

Chefs Graham Elliot and Matthias Merges may be best known as big culinary brands on divergent paths. Elliot, wearing signature white framed glasses, was made a household name by starring on food television shows, including "MasterChef" and "Top Chef, while Merges quietly crafted exquisite establishments, including craft cocktail bar Billy Sunday and the Japanese street-food-inspired Yusho collection.

They first met nearly 20 years ago in the kitchen of the late, legendary Charlie Trotter's restaurant, where Merges mentored wunderkind Elliot. Last month, the longtime chef friends opened Gideon Sweet in the West Loop, in the former Graham Elliot Bistro space.

Built as a cocktail bar and restaurant (and named after an endangered heirloom apple), it's a showcase for renowned beverage consultant Alex Bachman, also a Trotter's alum who worked with Merges' Folkart restaurant group before going indie with his own company, Sole Agent.

Bachman's "small pours" offer shot-glass-size cocktails meant to be sipped, or shot. The Bitters ($6), vintage 1970s era Germanic-style Boonekamp bitters with palm sugar and water, is one you should savor for its complex caramel notes.

At first sight, the food menu prices seem low in a neighborhood home to Googlers and $100 cheeseburgers - especially for the Okinawan sweet potato stack ($6) with coconut curry and cilantro salt. You'll hear the Pavlovian drop into oil from the open kitchen before you're rewarded with a towering tangle. Eat with chopsticks and make a mess, they'll say. But you'll soon abandon any utensils to take every crispy, crunchy, flavorful thread by your bare fingertips, to discover the fresh herbal layers feathered within. Resist the urge to grab it all by the fistful.

The grilled hamachi collar ($12) with yuzu glaze and sea salt is perfectly prepared, with a chip-crisp fin and succulent flesh. The caramel apple tart ($10) with Prairie Breeze cheddar ice cream and oat crumble is subtle and balanced.

But many of the other dishes, including the nashchen, the nightly changing nibbles brought around on trays, had a 1976 disco track running through my head, "More, more, more. How do you like it? How do you like it?" I loved every stunning, thoughtful and powerfully flavorful dish, but they were just so tiny.

Hopefully by the time weather permits the opening of the outdoor spaces in front and back, where they promise grills and a party every night, Gideon Sweet will fully ripen.

841 W. Randolph St., 312-888-2258, gideonsweet.com

- Louisa Chu

Ronero

Nils Westlind lived half his life in South America, and his Fulton Market restaurant, Ronero (the name refers to a person who has mastered the art of distilling rum), is a joyful homage to his former home.

If you're looking for a quiet place to sip rum, keep looking. True, there's an extensive selection of rums, and plenty of classic and reimagined cocktails besides (one could spend an evening sampling the various daiquiri iterations), but the music is lively, the crowd energetic and the dining room, especially on weekends, close to deafening. But there's no shortage of energy.

(If you're looking for even more energy, check out the upstairs Esco Bar, which features bartenders working from rolling carts, large-format drinks and live music. The upstairs is open Thursday through Saturday.)

Original chef Cory Morris, who previously worked at the Spanish Mercat a la Planxa and the Argentinian steakhouse Rural Society, created a menu that draws from various South American influences, particularly Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Morris has been gone for months, but his former sous-chef, Trevor Cole, has been promoted to top toque and is acquitting himself nicely.

Good bets include the baked empanadas, appropriately flaky and stuffed with ground beef, potato, garlic and onion. Topped with chimichurri rojo, this is meat-and-potatoes dining of a different sort. Pansitos are the other-than-authentic, Argentine-ish answer to pao de queso. These manchego cheese puffs, served with sweet-potato butter, are every bit as addictive as their Brazilian inspiration. Everybody's doing octopus these days, but the tender pulpito here is distinguished by including piquillo peppers, aji amarillo and a drizzle of Colombian salsa criolla.

A short list of entrees includes an ancho-chile-glazed pork chop, and chicken over garlic rice and pinto beans; there are also big-share entrees, under the heading El Gran Show, including whole-fried snapper with coconut-cola rice and a 16-ounce picanha (rump steak) done churrasco-style. Carne ronero, a 12-ounce skirt steak, is a fine individual entree; Cole whips beef fat into the chimichurri sauce for extra richness, and alongside is a half-head of garlic confit (fried in duck fat) just waiting to be spread on top of the steak. Lighter by far is arroz de lisa, featuring striped bass (rather than traditional mullet) over garlic rice and soft-boiled yucca, dressed with caper vinaigrette.

If you add a side dish, make it the zanahorias, heirloom carrots tossed with chimchurri and candied pistachios, set above a lightly citrusy carrot-top crema. It's a lovely little dish.

Westlind hopes to open more concepts in the West Loop (not Ronero clones, he says), and the recent addition of Amaury Rosado as consulting chef suggests that Westlind's next project might not be too far away.

738 W. Randolph St., 312-600-6105; ronerochicago.com

- Phil Vettel

Royal Grocer & Co.

Royal Grocer & Co.'s opening chef Rob Shaner and sous-chef Maureen Neer are no longer in the kitchen, which opened in August. I mention this because the news broke two days before I set out to review the Bucktown restaurant.

If anything, this scenario highlights how quickly restaurants can shift and change, and the mercurial nature of reviewing restaurants in the Internet Age. Reviews take work, days and weeks (if not months) of multiple sittings to get a better sense of a restaurant's consistency over such categories as menu, execution and service. In that time, though, chefs shuffle, menus change, Yelp reviews pile in, causing the restaurant to shift course. So much can happen between the first review visit and the last.

This is all to say I wish I had dined at Royal Grocer & Co. sooner.

By accounts from other critics around town, Shaner's and Neer's food was equal parts ambitious and familiar. Pasta made from radishes, tossed in uni butter and dashi. Porcini-and-lichen ash risotto made with Carolina Gold rice. Bread from Publican Quality Bread, grains from Anson Mills, lichen from Rare Tea Cellars - when Royal Grocer & Co. opened, there was a pedigree to the food, even as the chefs insisted on being a neighborhood spot.

What would Royal Grocer & Co. have tasted like back in August, or September?

Hard to say. An initial visit during Sunday brunch was poorly timed. Brunch is typically not where a restaurant shines, but my companion and I still sidled up for a go. May as well eat.

The Royal with Cheese (wink wink, "Pulp Fiction" fans, $15) was a standard double-cheese burger, an homage to McDonald's Quarter Pounder, in the best way: sweet-savory-sour special sauce, deeply caramelized onions and tender, juicy beef. But the soggy fries were sorely lacking, over-salted and undercooked, with a sad flourish of seven parsley bits sticking to the oily spuds. The Royal Benedict ($13) - thinly sliced cornbread topped with Colonel Newsom's country ham and a poached egg, delivered good flavors, but the overall execution was sloppy. The ham was salty and deeply flavored, but stringy and fatty. The hollandaise split into its constituent parts, the butter congealing as the liquids pooled into the cornbread. The chive garnish, like the aforementioned parsley, seemed dug out of one's pocket after a funeral procession.

A second visit, this time for dinner, yielded similar results: promising flavors but shoddy execution. Gobi Manchurian ($7) - fried cauliflower in a sweet-spicy sauce was only the former, but with a delightfully fluffy crunch. Fisherman's stew ($24) was more like chewy, fatty clams covered in a thick, sweet tomato sauce. The slab of branzino, while indelicately perched atop the shells, was perfectly cooked, the skin a crispy and paperlike foil to the tender, yielding fish. The porcini-lichen risotto ($16) was toothsome and comforting, but rather simple - well-made mushroom risotto, but nothing more.

When Royal Grocer & Co. opened, there was a sense it wanted to be a cut above neighborhood restaurants, going beyond just burgers and fries. My experience told a different story, but I also give the restaurant the benefit of the doubt. At only five months in, Royal Grocer & Co. is experiencing growing pains, but it deserves a chance to live up to its potential.

2118 N. Damen Ave., 773-904-7805, royalgrocer.com

- Joseph Hernandez

