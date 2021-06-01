Restaurant Server Creates App Based Training

Yelli app to change the way restaurants organize, train and communicate with staff

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Terra Tech LLC announced the immediate launch of their restaurant organization, training and communication app called “Yelli”. Available nationwide the Yelli app is a mobile and desktop app designed to solve the challenges of training and managing serving and restaurant staff. Created by a waitress to make life better for restaurant workers, Yelli is among the first to use mobile technology to offer real-time communication and training to restaurant workers and managers.

Terra Tech is committed to a modern approach to doing business, with simplicity, transparency and honesty at the forefront. To that end, Yelli is available to every restaurant location at the same cost regardless of staff size. Purchase and setup are simple, user-driven and entirely online.

Yelli was created by a waitress after seeing first hand the problems stemming from lack of effective and efficient restaurant training and communication. According to founder Danielle Casilio: “I started Yelli because I knew that if restaurants were able to simplify their training program and communicate quicker, not only would the lives of the staff members improve, but the guest experience would be much better as well.”

Terra Tech LLC is an App creation company focused on making work and life better through organized communication. Terra Tech is bringing application technology to the restaurant industry to change the way restaurants train, communicate and organize with its premier product “Yelli”. Terra Tech is poised to change the way restaurant managers and workers organize, learn and communicate. The company is located in Los Angeles California. To learn more visit Yelliapp.com or TerraTechnologies.co .

