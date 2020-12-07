Restaurant rewind: More than 100 Lehigh Valley eateries that opened or closed in 2020

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Lehigh Valley lost longstanding restaurants Ritz Barbecue and Bayleaf in Allentown, along with other beloved spots such as Bear Swamp Diner in Macungie, Paulie’s Family Restaurant in Coplay and Roma Ristorante in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. Still, despite all of the turmoil, hundreds of other local businesses persevered by adapting to the unstable conditions. Dozens even made their debut during the tumultuos time.