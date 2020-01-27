Restaurant Revolution Technologies Adds Former Splick-it COO Tarek Dimachkie as Head of Product Development

New Head of Product Development is charged with developing product feature enhancements and administration tools for Order One.

Bellevue, WA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution) today officially announced the addition of former Splick-it COO Tarek Dimachkie as the newly created Head of Product Development. Dimachkie will lead innovative enhancements to the online and mobile ordering capabilities of the Order One platform, as well as augmenting the client administration interface.

Dimachkie brings extensive product development experience after serving as Co-founder and COO for Splick-it, a Denver, Colorado based company specializing in online and mobile ordering applications for restaurants. In 2016, Splick-it acquired its competitor, Onosys, to further the combined company’s product offering. Dimachkie served as COO of the combined company until recently joining Revolution. Prior to Splick-it, Dimachkie served in a variety of technical, product and operational leadership roles with such notable companies as Excite@Home, MatchLogic and American Express.

“It’s an honor to be joining the Revolution team and to lead product enhancements and innovation related to the Order One platform,” said Tarek Dimachkie, Head of Product Development. “What especially excites me about the opportunity is how uniquely suited Order One is in supporting restaurants desiring to win back customers lost to third party delivery like GrubHub, UberEats and DoorDash and to control and leverage rich customer data that leads to more frequent visits and improves the customers’ online buying experience.”

Dimachkie will work closely with Revolution’s CTO Tony DiCenzo and the growing technology team as the company continues to develop and augment new and existing Order One platform features.

“Tarek is one of the most respected product developers within the restaurant technology space and we are very pleased to have him as part of the Revolution team,” said Brad Duea, CEO of Revolution. “We continue to push the innovation curve with our Order One platform functionality. With Tarek’s unique background, we are poised to accelerate product advancements that enable our restaurant partners with powerful tools to grow their off-premise business by making their food more convenient for customers.”

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

RRT Holdings, LLC (Revolution) is the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, it provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. The company’s delivery enablement programs fulfilled by DoorDash, backend services, and data capture capabilities allow restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .