Restaurant review: Wow Que Rico in Allentown has stellar and inventive Latino food

Wow Que Rico Rotisserie & Restaurant, an outstanding lechonera specializing in roasted pork, opened in late April on Tilghman Street in Allentown.

The restaurant, which features an eclectic array of Latino dishes, took over a portion of the former Roosevelt’s 21st location, which closed in 2015.

A large, fold-out menu unveils the many choices, including empanadas, pork and beef dishes and entrees like chicken breast stuffed with ham and cheese. Seafood options include shrimp and tostones stew, red snapper and grilled shrimp tacos. There are 10 mofongo choices, which come with a delightful mixture of plantains. Platano sushi, a newer type of Dominican fusion cuisine, combines items like fried cheese, tempura chicken, plantains, guacamole and shredded beef into sushi rolls. Rounding out the menu are breakfast items, sandwiches, desserts, and juices.

Wow Que Rico features extended hours for breakfast options as well as catering, takeout and delivery.

Setting and decor: The first thing that grabbed my attention at Wow Que Rico was the bright orange walls, adorned with huge, ultra-high resolution photos of rotisserie meats and panini sandwiches that made my mouth water. Spanish music was playing loudly and employees chatted with customers and each other, giving the place a busy feel. The restaurant seats about 40 at regular tables divided up into four- and six-person setups in a spacious dining area. Orders are placed at a front counter and delivered.

Appetizers: To start, I chose the morcilla ($4 for a half pound), a type of Spanish blood sausage. It arrived in a heap that looked far more than a half a pound, and was a deep crimson red and tantalizingly aromatic. The sausage, created with a mixture of spices, pig’s blood, pork and rice, was spicy and flavorful. The fatty, irony taste melded with the lingering heat for the perfect dish to start my meal.

Entrees: For my main dish I decided on the mofongo de pernil ($13.99). Mashed cassava and plantains were molded into a mound and covered in shredded pork shoulder mixed with a pungent garlic sauce that was thick, creamy and plentiful. The amount of food on the plate was impressive, and the sauce and mixed with the mofongo made for an intoxicating combination. In the past year I’ve eaten at many Spanish restaurants and Wow Que Rico’s mofongo ranks among the top three.

The entree was served with a small side salad of shredded carrots and lettuce, topped with a dressing that was creamy and tangy but looked like mayonnaise. It was unappetizing, a small misstep to an otherwise awesome meal. I washed it all down with guanabana — or soursop — a sweet and hazy tropical juice ($4).

My only disappointment was that the kitchen was not making the platano sushi during my visit, and it was one of the things I was most excited about trying.

Dessert: I got a slice of flan ($3.75) that proved to be the best I’ve had locally. Slightly more creamy and less gelatinous than the others, it had a rich caramel flavor and texture.

Service: There was a language barrier between the Spanish-speaking staff and me, but simply pointing to menu items to order served me well. The staff was quick and friendly throughout my visit.

Bottom line: The cuisine at Wow Que Rico is some of the best in its genre in the Lehigh Valley. Everything from the sausage to the flan was stellar, and I look forward to returning and trying more of its inventive options, like the platano sushi. Dinner for one with tons of leftovers totaled $28.34 with tax.

DETAILS

Wow Que Rico

1326 W. Tilghman St., Allentown

484-350-3444

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Prices: Appetizers and salads: $1.50-$17.99; meat and seafood dishes: $7-$49.99; mofongos: $7.99-$32.99; breakfast: $5.50-$7; sandwiches: $5.99-$9.99; desserts: $3.50-$4; juices and shakes: $3.50-$5

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Across from Daniels Collision Center at Tilghman and 14th streets. Parking available in lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704