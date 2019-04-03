Restaurant Review: William's offers stand-out Spanish cuisine at affordable price

Here’s some clarification on Bethlehem restaurants round robin.

D’William, a Spanish restaurant, was a long-time resident of a space at the corner of East Goepp and Linden Streets.

When neighbor, Hometown Heroes, shut down, D’William moved one door east to take over that space.

In D’William’s vacated spot, a new restaurant, William’s, took over to serve up their own Spanish cuisine.

Sound confusing? Apparently it is. On their website, William’s has taken to serving up a notice saying, “We have no affiliation with D’Williams restaurant.”

William’s is the namesake of owner William Rodriguez, who operates the restaurant with his family and opened the restaurant last April.

William’s mouth-watering menu includes appetizers like pastelillos, alcapurias, pasteles, papa rellenas and tostones, in addition to soups and salad specials. There’s a host of meat dishes made daily, from roasted pork and beef stew to pig feet stew and rib stew. Special dishes rotate in depending on which day you visit — like rice with shrimp and bacalao on Fridays and baked ribs on Thursdays.

Made-to-order options include steak with onions, fried pork chops, mofongos (fried plantains) and fried fish. There’s also an array of natural fruit juices and sodas like the Puerto Rican Coco Rico and the Dominican Country Club soda.

If you’re still hungry, for dessert there’s rice pudding, tres leches cake, and flan.

Setting and decor

Situated on the corner of a busy street, the restaurant’s windows allow for people-watching. A bar, with an array of bright plants and flowers, sat perched in the sill. A TV broadcasted Spanish pop songs through an otherwise relaxed atmosphere.

The décor otherwise isn’t particularly noteworthy. The green flooring offers an unexpectedly nice touch — a pop of color in a place where you don’t usually find it.

Take out orders can be placed at the counter, displaying the succulent-looking foods, or you can grab a seat for dine-in service.

Appetizers

On my first visit, I was eager to try the sancocho ($6 for a small), a sizeable bowl of golden brown heaven. It’s chock full of yuca, veggies, marvelous beef and a side of rice that I continually used to sop up the broth. I wish it had the hunks of corn cob — a traditional ingredient — for extra sustenance and flavor, but it was phenomenal, nonetheless.

On my next visit, I had a sampling of appetizer items, starting with the unbelievable papa rellenas ($1.50 each). For the uninitiated, these are stuffed potato balls, fried, with the center filled with onions, ground beef and spices — almost resembling little shepherd’s pies.

Next were the alcapurias de guineo ($1.50 each), long dark brown log-like bites that are made from masa, a dough of taco and unripe bananas. Earthy and luscious, they’re stuffed with picadillo, or a meat stuffing, making them fuller and heartier.

Last up were the platanos maduros con carne (3.25), a dish that came with a crazy amount of food for the price. Ripened plantains offered a tropical nuance, a sweet and fruity flavor that comingled with the salty, seasoned ground beef. It was covered on a layer of melted cheese, a platter that both delighted and filled for only a few dollars.

Entrées

The pernil ($8.40), or roasted pork, was easily the highlight of my visit. It’s a simplistic plate full of glistening meat, but an absolute delight in every way. From the rich portions to the crispy, crackling skin, in all shades of mahogany and tapue, it was hard not to devour the entire thing.

Pork is usually my go-to when I’m eating at a Spanish restaurant, and William’s did not disappoint. The plateful of pernil was not heaping, but not paltry, giving me a relatively well-proportioned size for my main meal.

Dessert

The tres leches cake ($3.00), differed slightly from other variations I’ve had. The cake was not drowning in the classic milk mixture, but maintained a very light and airy consistency, with a slight topping of marshmallowy cream on top. The milk provided just the right amount of sweet liquid with each bite.

Service

On my first visit, the restaurant was relatively quiet, and my server was quick to bring my food, help me pack my items, and get me through my lunch at a quick pace. On a second visit, there were more patrons, but the wait seemed much longer, I ate half of my take-out order by the time all of my food was ready to go.

The staff, different on my two visits, was cheerful and friendly, and made me feel at home.

Bottom line

William’s is a noteworthy spot, with stand-out Spanish cuisine at very affordable prices. Lunch for one on my two visits totaled between $9.25 and $12.25 with tax.

William’s Spanish Restaurant

838 Linden St, Bethlehem

610-419-1309, williamsspanishrestaurant.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $1.25-$3.25; soups: $5-$8; meats: $7.45-$8.50; made to order entrees: $3.25-$13.00; desserts: $2.75-$3

Bar: BYOB

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Free parking is available on the street.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

