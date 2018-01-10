Restaurant Review: Vivo Italian Kitchen in South Whitehall

Vivo Italian Kitchen opened in late October, taking over a South Whitehall Township spot that had been vacant since Chianti closed in 2015. The restaurant is the newest offering from the Grisafi family, which oversees several popular restaurants in the Lehigh Valley.

Paolo Grisafi operates Vivo with his father, Nicolo, and his brother Franco. Paolo also oversees the long-standing Taste of Italy Bar & Grill in Allentown and operates Joey G's Italian Kitchen in Whitehall and Corked Bar, Grill and Nightclub in Bethlehem with his brother Joe.

In addition to several popular dishes imported from the Taste of Italy menu, such as Palermo salmon and veal Sinatra, Vivo sticks to tried and true with dishes such as Chicken Romano and Veal Parmigiana and occasionally offers more original fare, like Eggs in Purgatory (eggs in Vivo's house meat sauce over fettuccine) and Marsala ribeye steak. There are also items such as Greek flatbread pizza, California cheeseburgers and cheesesteaks.

Setting and decor: The first thing you see when you enter is a small granite bar with six seats and a booth. The LED-lit bar back looks new and modern, accented with pendant lights and wall tiles that feature cities across the world. The main dining area downstairs seats around 30 and is lit by natural light in the daytime thanks to large windows running the length of the room. Upstairs a far larger 60-seat open dining room with booths and tables provides space for overflow seating and parties. Molded tile walls result in the same modern look as the bar.

Appetizer: For my appetizer I chose the arancino ($7). Two large Italian rice balls were plated on a bed of dark red and immensely flavorful meat sauce. The mozzarella-smothered arancini were lightly crispy on the outside, yielding to a soft interior filled with cheese, risotto and peas. This was my favorite dish of my meal, and one I would definitely revisit, although it is probably better to split with a friend because it was filling.

My entree came with a choice of salad or soup, and I opted for the homemade Italian wedding soup. Ample amounts of Italian meatballs swam in a sea of broth, orzo, large carrot chips, celery, onions and greens. It was a hearty soup, and, between that and the complimentary warm Italian bread with sesame seeds, served with tomato sauce and dipping oil, I began to feel full even before my entree arrived.

Entree: For my main dish I had the Chicken Francese ($17), a light meal by Italian-American cuisine standards. Chicken cutlets, pounded thin, were dredged and breaded with seasoning, a pile of four topping a mound of angel hair pasta. A beautiful buerre blanc sauce added a light citrus note and a rich buttery texture delivered some heft to an otherwise airy repast. Like many of the best Italian dishes, its simplicity was what made it so good.

Service: The service was stellar. I dined at the bar, and the bartender struck up great conversation throughout my meal and was clearly knowledgeable about the menu, offering his favorites. He also discussed the drink selections and wine list. To top it off, my food arrived quickly and my leftovers were boxed in the back for an easy transport home.

Bottom line: Vivo Italian Kitchen delivers a quality dining experience whether you're looking for traditional Italian or something a little more interesting. Dinner for one with a beer totaled $31.80.

DETAILS

Vivo Italian Kitchen

4548 Crackersport Road, South Whitehall Township

484-350-3523, vivoitaliankitchen.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $5-$15; salads: $8-$18; entrees: $13-$34; pizzas and stromboli: $9-$17; sandwiches: $10-$13; desserts: $3.50-$7

Bar: yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Off Route 309 near the Route 22 interchange. Free parking in lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704