Restaurant review: Upscale Sarandonga an upscale Latin American gem in Allentown

Sarandonga Latin Bistro, which opened at the end of April, is not a typical Latin American restaurant. This upscale, full-service restaurant, created by co-owners Calos Saint-Hilare and Victor Osorio, spans several cuisines with its fresh takes on Latin classics. Sarandonga takes the place of the Dubai Cafe Lounge, which closed last year.

The Sarandonga menu has dishes representing a mishmash of cultures. There are mofongos, churrasco and empanadas, along with dishes such as red snapper Boca Chica style, the Sarandonga ribeye steak and stuffed lobster. Featured specials om 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays and 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays include a $5 tapas menu with quesadillas, pinchos and chicharrones.

Setting and decor: Sarandonga’s decor is modern and pretty, with rustic touches that marry the old and the new. The 10-seat bar is backlit by purple LED lights that illuminate a fully stocked liquor selection under four televisions tuned to some sports programming. Lightly distressed and rustic wood surrounds the bar and matches the ceiling. A seating area by the front windows, offering both high-top and banquette seating, is nicely lit by floor-to-ceiling windows. The rest of the main dining area, with seating for about 30, comprises tables with chairs and banquette seating. Behind them is a large mural with vibrant colors depicting flowers, dancers and other images of Latin America. Attached to the restaurant is a huge nightclub with a dance floor and large bar where Sarandonga holds concerts, DJs and dance parties.

Appetizers: To start I got guacamole with chicharron ($8) which was presented in a faux molcajete. It came beautifully plated, with a mound of fresh, chunky and mild guacamole in the middle topped with bright pico de gallo surrounded by fried, large morsels of some of the best chicarrones (fried pork rinds) I’ve ever had. Sticking straight out, like a feather in a hat, was a large plantain chip, and on the side several others, to scoop up the dip.

Just the overall flavor, size, and quality of the chicharrones made them stand out, especially against other places where I’ve had the same dish.

Entrees: I got the Sarandonga mofongo ($18.95 with steak). The immense cylinder of fried plantains came topped with a fair serving of tender slices of beef, almost like chipped steak. It was coated in a moderately spicy, but extremely flavorful, red sauce and cilantro. The beef had a surprisingly gamey flavor that didn’t particularly detract from the taste, and paired nicely with the intense garlic notes infused in the plantains. A side cup of the sauce was a nice touch, and topping off the plantains with it proved to be a wise choice. While certainly pricier than what you might get at a corner Latin cuisine restaurant, it was worth the price tag in quality and quantity.

Dessert: I ordered cortado de leche, but they were out, leaving me to settle on the flan de leche ($5). A petite flan, topped with sweet, chopped strawberries, was garnished with a mint sprig and centered in a plate swimming with sugary caramel syrup. It was delicious and a perfect portion — just enough to satisfy my sweet tooth without sending me into sugar shock.

Service: The restaurant was fairly quiet when I visited, with only a few other patrons. The bartender, Wilson, was extremely friendly and provided great service. He explained dishes, checked in on me throughout my meal, suggested cocktails, and provided an all-around wonderful experience. His attention to detail and affability made for an experience worthy of a return visit.

Bottom line: Quite different than the typical Latin restaurantsthroughout the Lehigh Valley, Sarandonga Latin Bistro has both nice decor and quality, well-crafted food. Dinner, dessert, and two cocktails for one person totaled $42.80.

THE DETAILS

Sarandonga Latin Bistro

233 Hamilton St., Allentown

610-821-4888

Hours: 4-11 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 2-11 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $7-$28; entrees: $12.95-$31.95; kids: $5.95-$6.95; dessert: $5-$6

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: In the corner of the American Plaza shopping center next to the John Yurconic Agency. Parking in lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704