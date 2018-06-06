Restaurant review: Try Slate Quarry Hotel near Nazareth for fun specialty items

The Slate Quarry Hotel, formerly known as Flurer's Hotel, was acquired by brothers David and Stephen Erdie in 2010 and has been dishing out brews and bar food since. A former stagecoach rest stop that dates to the mid-1800s, the historic Nazareth-area building has been converted into a modern neighborhood watering hole, with a friendly atmosphere and a menu full of classic and new takes on pub staples.

French onion soup, chili, wings and fries are on the menu, as are a few steaks and entrees. But where Slate Quarry stands out are its specialty items, like the Slate Quarry Fries, topped with loads of cheddar cheese, bacon, chili and ranch dressing, or its open-faced sandwiches, like the roast beef, which comes atop a slice of thick Texas toast with house-made gravy.

Setting and decor: The Slate Quarry Hotel has simple decor, with white paint, light wood tables and a hardwood floor giving the interior a bright, clean look. The restaurant is separated into a bar area and a main dining room. The bar area has five TVs, 12 seats and three four-seat high tops, while the dining area has a mix of table seating that holds around 45. Historic photos of the Nazareth area cover the walls. There are also two large TVs in the dining area. The bar is fully stocked with liquor, and features a selection of craft beers both on draft and in bottles for drinking in house or takeout.

Appetizers: My friend got a special to start, the house-smoked bacon-wrapped jalapenos ($9). With a charred exterior and plated over a bed of shredded lettuce, these were easily the highlight of our meals. Each jalapeno half (there were five) was wrapped with a single slice of bacon and stuffed with a mixture of cream cheese and cheddar. The smokiness of the cooking method, saltiness of the bacon and cheese mixture made this a home run.

My entree came with two sides, and for one of them I chose a cup of the tomato asiago soup. The acidity of the tomatoes meshed with the richness of the cheese made for a satisfying, nicely portioned beginning to my meal.

Entrees: My friend got the Quarry Boss Burger ($12), which came on a brioche bun and was piled high with thick fried onion straws and a huge delicious patty of fried mozzarella, bigger than the burger. It was topped with a light drizzle of BBQ sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, and, by request, banana peppers and pickles (for an additional 50 cents). A side of fresh cut fries was cooked perfectly.

I ordered the pulled pork platter ($12), and a heaping of pork, drenched in BBQ sauce, was served atop a relatively large piece of Texas toast. The sauce was sweet and its flavors could have been better balanced, but overall it was fairly good and the meat was tender and satisfying. My side of fries needed a little salt for my taste but otherwise was good. For the price and quality, the platter was a great deal.

Service: Our waitress was prompt and friendly, and had the answers to any questions we had, making for a pleasant experience. Our food was served quickly.

Bottom line: The Slate Quarry Hotel is a great choice for a simple, pleasurable meal in a casual spot. Its selection of bar food, entrees and house specials gives everyone an option. Dinner and drinks for two totaled $43.66.

DETAILS

Slate Quarry Hotel

3101 Daniels Road, Bushkill Township

610-759-2923, theslatequarryhotel.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Tues.; 11 a.m.-midnight Wed.; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Thurs.-Sat.

Prices: Appetizers: $5-$10; soups: $3-$5; salads: $3-$9; sides: $3-$9; entrees: $7-$19

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Two miles from downtown Nazareth at the intersection of Penn Allen and Daniels roads. Parking available in the restaurant lot. Slate Quarry Hotel - June 6610-759-2923 Nazareth, PA 18064 theslatequarryhotel.com

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704