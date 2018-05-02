Restaurant review: Sumo Sushi and Japanese Fusion in South Whitehall

Sumo Sushi and Japanese Fusion, a new restaurant with a menu of Japanese, Thai and Chinese cuisines, opened in March, taking the place of the short-lived Mr. Crab Seafood House in South Whitehall Township. The refreshed restaurant is owned by husband-and-wife duo Calvin and Jessica Chen, with Calvin heading up the kitchen after honing his craft in New York.

Sumo features a nicely varied menu, with Thai staples such as Tom Yum soup and pad Thai, Chinese dishes like Peking duck and sesame chicken, and Japanese-inspired cuisine like yaki udon and sashimi. A selection of a la carte sushi and rolls will satisfy those looking for either classic options, such as the Alaska roll, or inventive choices like the "cracked lobster" roll, which has spicy shrimp, lobster, sweet potato tempura, kani, cracker and a garlic mango sauce.

Setting and decor: While some elements of Mr. Crab remain, notably the wood tables and the cool modernist lights that look like exploding spheres, gone is the nautical theme. In its place is an LED-lit decor that is an improvement. Blue strip lights accent the restaurant's main wall and the kitchen area, while purple paint and a mural-size artsy image of a woman with a sushi tray overlook the dining area. A new counter area has eight seats and gives a view into the kitchen, and a private dining area in the back adds to the 50 or so seats in the main dining area comprised of booths, table and chair sets and banquette seating.

Appetizers: I had the beef negimaki ($8.25) to start, the favorite dish of my meal. Thin, tender slices of steak were broiled and wrapped around blanched green scallions and topped with a salty and savory teriyaki sauce. The six pieces, which looked like steak and onion sushi morsels, were nicely plated atop a large green leaf, giving it a more elegant presentation.

Entrees: My main dish was the chicken pad Thai ($12.25), an uncomplicated dish that was as satisfying as it was simple. Despite the spicy warning, it was similar to other conventional pad Thai I've had, with bean sprouts, egg, peppers and copious amount of chicken. Topped with chopped peanuts and garnished with a lime wedge, it was an absolutely massive serving that left me with a good deal of leftovers. It also came with a ginger salad, a small side dish composed of lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and topped heavily with an orange colored ginger miso dressing.

I got a Sumo roll ($11.25) to go, and the restaurant's namesake dish does not disappoint. The rolls were stuffed with spicy, crunchy salmon and avocado and topped with seared salmon, white tuna, crispy rice and tobiko roe. The fiery spice, amazing charred notes from the salmon, cool fattiness of the avocado and texture from the rice made this a stand-out.

Dessert: I went with mango mochi, the Japanese-American rice cake and ice cream treat ($4.25 for two pieces) in my to-go order, which was unremarkable, but reliably delicious.

Service: Despite the bustling lunch rush during my visit, my food was prepared and served expediently. A revolving cast of servers, including the owner, kept my water and complimentary tea topped off and checked in throughout my meal. Everyone was friendly, and the owner chatted about taking over the restaurant after I mentioned I had been there when it was a different eatery. My takeout order was prepared quickly while I finished my lunch, and packaged up nicely.

Bottom line: Sumo Sushi and Japanese Fusion more than fills the void that Mr. Crab left after closing. Its new look and excellent food create a winning combination. Lunch for one, and an additional take-out meal, totaled $38.16.

DETAILS

Sumo Sushi and Japanese Fusion

3174 Tilghman St., South Whitehall Township

610-351-1887

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; noon-10 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Soups: $2-$5.95; salads: $2.95-$10.25; appetizers: $3.25-$11.95; sushi: $3-$15.95; entrees: $9.25-$26.25; drinks: $2.25-$3

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Southwest area of the Village West shopping center at Tilghman Street and Cedar Crest Boulevard, next to Patient First.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704