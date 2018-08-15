Restaurant review: South Bethlehem's Milagro's serves seriously good Puerto Rican soul food

Milagro’s Family Restaurant, a small neighborhood spot tucked in south Bethlehem, opened in early 2017. In an area that has everything from Mexican to Colombian to Latino Fusion, Milagro’s stands out on its own with traditional takes on Puerto Rican cuisine. It’s a simple and uncomplicated place that is pumping out great food.

There are menus on the tables; it seems they rotate daily. When I visited, there were BBQ ribs, stewed pork ribs, alcapurrias, pastelillos, mondongo stew and more. On the menu are also classic Cubano sandwiches, shrimp and octopus salad, various bistec (steak) options, and even basic options like chicken breast and chicken wings for the picky eater. There’s also a small selection of bottled soft drinks and beverages.

Setting and decor: Milagro’s is unadorned. Red block lettering above the cooking area reads “Love Hope Peace.” The walls are beige and red, the floor linoleum and the ceiling a neutral-colored drop ceiling.There’s seating for about 18 but it seems like most of the restaurant’s business is takeout. Other than a few conversations between employees and patrons, my visit was mostly quiet.

Food: For my main meal, I got the stewed pork ribs along with the corned beef ($8). The portion was large, and the heaps of arroz con gandules filled out the plate. The ribs were succulent and fall-off-the-bone tender. Mixed in were thinly sliced peppers and onions, and olives. Another traditional dish, the carne bif, or corned beef, was even better. Salty, filling and hearty, it was well-seasoned and chock full of corn and potatoes. It was very satisfying. Even the rice — I got yellow and there was an option for plain white — was stellar.

Before I left I got an alcapurria ($1.50), a deep brown, heavy Puerto Rican fritter. The masa, the batter that is on the outside and then fried, had a strong earthy, savory flavor. I went with the beef alcapurria, and it was stuffed thoroughly. The beef was fairly plain and could have used some sofrito or other seasoning, but that was easily rectified with some hot sauce.

I also got a pastelillo ($1.50), basically a Puerto Rican pastry turnover stuffed with seasoned beef. The outside was medium brown and crunchy. The crust yielded to a flavor blast of ground beef that was tangy, salty and absolutely awesome. With how large the alcapurria and pastelillo were, I could have easily made a meal out of just a few of them. The pastelillo was the highlight of an already very good meal.

Service: Orders are taken at the counter, and the person working helped explain the dishes and fried items. When I was ready to order and ready to pay, she was attentive, but otherwise didn’t check on me during my meal.

Bottom line: Milagro’s Family Restaurant is a humble spot offering seriously good Puerto Rican soul food. From the entrees to the sides to the fried pastelllo and alcapurria delicacies, there wasn’t a single bad bite. My meal for one totaled a very reasonable $12.50.

DETAILS

Milagro's Family Restaurant

805 E. Fourth St., Bethlehem

610-625-5894

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

Prices: Sides: $1.50-$3; entrees: $7-$23

Bar: No

Credit cards: No

Handicapped accessible: No

Location: Near the corner of Monroe and Fourth streets across from Nieves Spanish grocery. Metered parking available on the street.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704