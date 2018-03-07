Restaurant review: Someday Cafe in Riegelsville offers good food and coffee

While heading to the Riegelsville Inn to do a review last year I noticed a coffee shop nearby and, being a coffee lover, vowed to return. On another visit I stopped in and was delighted to find it offered a full food menu.

Jeff Porter and Anthony Kirkman own Someday Cafe, a coffee shop and roastery they named after their frequent response during the shop’s four-year build when people would ask, “When is it going to open?” “Someday,” they’d offer. That day was in October 2016.

Fifteen crepes, with breakfast, sweet and savory options, make up the majority of the menu. Burgers using local beef (and a black-bean chipotle burger for the vegetarian crowd) and grilled brioche concoctions round out the entrees. An array of ice creams are available as is a selection of baked goods to complement your coffee or tea. For java lovers, there’s the usual variety of cappuccinos and lattes, as well as single-origin pour-overs and nitro cold brew using house-roasted beans. For tea lovers there are chai lattes and a range of brewed and iced teas.

Setting and decor: Someday Cafe’s burnt orange walls, decorated by local paintings of nature and accented by a fireplace, make the restaurant feel cozy and welcoming. The main dining area has about 20 seats at tables and a 10-seat wooden bar with windows overlooking the Delaware Canal. Animal statuettes and a 6-foot Statue of Liberty model add to the homey feel. Some of the seats are upholstered with burlap coffee bags, a nice touch. There also is outdoor seating to take in the gorgeous view of the canal, making this a prime destination for spring or summer.

Entrees: My wife got a breakfast crepe ($6.50) with Andouille sausage, eggs, peppers, onions, (she omitted the smoked gouda). The soft and fluffy scrambled eggs were perfect with the sauteed peppers and onions, with the sausage giving a good dose of protein. The crepe was cooked to a slightly crunchy golden brown and folded expertly. It was simple, but well-priced and a fine meal, which seemed to be the theme at Someday.

My bacon bleu burger ($10) followed suit. The patty came cooked well with a savory char meshing with the salty smoked bacon. A funky bleu cheese delivered a pungent kick while spicy cherry peppers brought heat that was tamed by layers of lettuce, tomatoes and onions piled on the fresh bun. While fairly uncomplicated in ingredients, they combined to make a solid burger that was enhanced by briny pickles and some added hot sauce. It came with a side of crunchy but uninteresting slaw and a heap of salty and excellent rustic potato chips.

Drinks: You can’t visit a coffee roaster without mentioning the coffee itself. I enjoyed a single origin Honduran pour-over ($3.50 for 16 oz.), a fairly labor-intensive process that delivers a clean, bright cup of coffee. Because the coffee is roasted on-site, even my wife’s traditional drip coffee ($2.50 for a large) was impressive, leading me to buy a bag of whole beans to brew at home.

Service: Since patrons order at the counter, interaction with staff is limited to placing an order and picking up the food. The server during our visit had a nice demeanor, discussing coffee options and the restaurant’s menu and offering personal favorites.

Bottom line: It’s a good thing “someday” came for Someday Cafe, as its simple but tasty food, laid-back atmosphere and seriously good coffee make it worth a visit. Springtime or summer is perfect, because of the bucolic Delaware Canal. Lunch for two totaled $23.46.

DETAILS

Someday Cafe

1400 Easton Road, Riegelsville

484-202-0611

Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Sat.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun.; closed Mon.

Prices: Drinks: $2-$4.50; crepes: $6-$8.50; burgers: $7.50-$10; grilled brioches: $7.50-$9

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: On Route 611, about 10 miles south of downtown Easton next to an Exxon gas station on the eastern side of the road. Free parking in stone lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

