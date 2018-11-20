Restaurant review: Sogo Fusion in Easton still dishing out the sushi and Asian dishes that make it a vital part of Easton’s downtown.

Sogo Fusion Lounge, a long-time Easton staple, first opened in late 2006, taking over what at one time was Montague's. Since then the restaurant has weathered a changing landscape while maintaining a consistency that has earned it many awards, including Best Sushi in Lehigh Valley Style. Owned by Linda Duong, the restaurant serves traditional and inventive Japanese dishes as well as a large selection of sushi rolls, lunch specials and house cocktails.

Sogo's menu is packed with traditional items like dumpling soup and edamame, yakitori and crab rangoon. There also is spicy tuna and salmon tataki, Japanese oysters and an item called a dinosaur egg, which is an avocado bowl stuffed with spicy tuna and crab meat.

Entrees mainly focus on shrimp for the seafood and a variety of chicken preparations for the land section of the menu, as well as few grilled steak options. There are a dizzying amount of sushi choices, topping more than 100 a la carte, roll and platter dishes. There's also a great menu of well-priced lunch specials and noodle bowls that span Chinese, Thai and Japanese cuisine.

Setting and decor: Sogo's decor harkens to the days when the sushi wave was overtaking the country and Japanese restaurants were opening with abandon. While nicer than some of the budget hibachi places that have come and gone, the large backlight "Sogo" sign over the bar and large step-and-repeat wall could use updating.

The bar, which seats about a dozen, was comfortable and a television provided a welcome distraction when I visited during lunch on a Friday. A back seating area includes a bar at the cook's prep space. Pop and rock music played softly from tinny speakers. Thread curtains, a disco ball, a gong and other adornments made for a cluttered and perhaps dated look, but one that left my eyes never bored.

Appetizer: I ordered the Gogo roll ($12), a specialty roll stuffed with fresh, spicy tuna. Wrapped in a shell of thinly sliced avocado and served with the requisite side of wasabi and ginger, the roll included eight sizable pieces topped in a trio of spicy sauces. While none of the sauces was particularly notable on its own, the combination of the three provided a mixture of creaminess, zest and a subtle spice that grew in intensity. Of the items I tried, this was easily the favorite.

Entree: For my main dish I ordered the steak teriyaki lunch special ($11), which came with miso soup and a side of rice. The miso soup was fairly typical, with wakame and tofu nuggets suspended in the cloudy mixture of dashi and thin scallion slices. It nicely combated the chill of a cold, rainy day.

The fair-sized piece of steak was cooked medium rare with a tantalizing sear on the outside yielding to a soft, juicy interior. Topping it was a thick, umami-laden teriyaki sauce sprinkled liberally with sesame seeds. Under the sliced beef was a menagerie of steamed beans, broccoli, peppers and onions that benefited from the extra teriyaki sauce for seasoning. I quickly devoured it. Lunch was a bargain and left me full and satisfied.

Service: The restaurant wasn't particularly busy during my visit, and service was prompt. While my server brought out my food quickly, he didn't really check in throughout my meal, only when dropping off my various dishes. Still, my lunch progressed quickly and I had no complaints.

Bottom line: After 12 years, Sogo Fusion Lounge is still dishing out the sushi and Asian dishes that make it a vital part of Easton's downtown. Lunch for one totaled $24.38 with tax.

DETAILS

Sogo Fusion Lounge

237 Northampton St, Easton

610-250-0198, sogofusion.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat., noon-9:30 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Soups: $3-$7; salads: $3.50-$9; appetizers: $4-$10; entrees: $13-$26; sushi: $2.50-$25; noodle and rice bowls: $8-$14; lunch specials: $6-$14

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Next to River Grille at North Sitgreaves and Northampton streets. Metered parking on street or in the nearby Northampton Street parking lot between Second and Third streets.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704