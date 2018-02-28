Restaurant review: Sibri's in Bethlehem is simple and good

After a lengthy renovation, Sibri's opened this year on Broad Street in north Bethlehem featuring a variety of international and American cuisine. Owned by siblings Zonia, Wilson and Mario Sibri, the restaurant features long hours on the weekdays and 24-hour weekend operation.

A note on the door says Sibri's is working on a new menu. The current offerings are divided into three menus for three mealtimes, but the lunch and dinner menus were both offered each time I visited.

Breakfast options include egg dishes like Benedicts, scrambles and omelets, as well as breakfast sandwiches, wraps, pancakes, waffles and French toast. The lunch menu has appetizers, sandwiches, burgers, paninis, grinders and salads. The dinner menu is nearly all entrees, ranging wildly from Italian dishes and baby back ribs to carne asada and broiled salmon.

Setting and decor: Sibri's decor is minimal, with white paint and blue accent walls. Seascape painting prints nod to a nautical theme, but that doesn't necessarily translate to the menu. The space is small but comfortable. A dining bar with five seats in the back of the restaurant evokes neighborhood lunch spots of yesteryear. The rest of the space comprises simple tables and chairs in sets of two and four, seating about 35. On both of my visits the restaurant was quiet, with only light pop music playing.

Appetizers: On my first visit my entree came with a cup of soup, so I chose chicken noodle. It was fairly run-of-the-mill, with noodles, chicken, carrots and a savory broth. My friend got a crock of chili ($4.25), a deep red concoction served with a side of saltines. Abundant beef and beans made for a fine chili, especially at the price.

Entrees: On my first visit, my companion ordered the chicken cordon bleu panini ($9.95). We enjoyed the no-frills dish, with a decent-sized serving of grilled chicken topped with sliced Virginia ham and a hefty melt of Swiss cheese. The bread wasn't traditional pressed panini bread, but more like pressed Cuban bread. The side of fries were unremarkable.

On my first go, I ordered the rosemary garlic butter chicken ($16.95) served over spaghetti (rice was also an option). Simple but good was the reoccurring theme. Fragrant rosemary and pungent garlic intermingled with the buttery pasta and chicken cutlets to make an unembellished but respectable meal. Melted pats of mozzarella covered the chicken, and the dish was nicely plated, garnished with a rosemary sprig, paprika and a light cheese sprinkle. We were also offered a side of delicious golden brown toasted crostini bread that had the same delicious garlic and rosemary aromas.

On a second lunch visit I got the chili cheeseburger ($10.50), which came with a hefty charbroiled patty (cooked to my requested medium-well) served on an equally as large fresh bun and spilling over with a massive mixture of chili, gooey cheddar cheese and translucent fried onions. This time served with a much-better batch of battered fries, it was a good meal that left me stuffed.

Service: On both visits the restaurant was quiet with only a few patrons, which made for quickly delivered orders and attentive service. I had the same waitress on both visits, and she was friendly and excellent.

Bottom line: Sibri's is a simple and pleasant north Bethlehem neighborhood spot with enough options so that no one will leave hungry. The small space, friendly staff, and unstuffy atmosphere make it a nice addition. Dinner for two on one visit totaled $35.41 and lunch for one on a second visit totaled $13.52.

DETAILS

Sibri's

147 E. Broad St., Bethlehem

610-625-3090

Hours: 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Thurs.; 24 hours Fri. and Sat.; 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $6.50-$10.95; sandwiches: $5.25-$12.95; entrees: $10.49-$20.95; salads: $7.99-$15.95; breakfast: $2.95-$10.95

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: On the northwest corner of Broad and High Streets about a half mile from Bethlehem's Main Street downtown. Free two-hour parking is available on the street.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704