Restaurant review: Rodriguez Rotisserie has delicious roasted chicken

Rotisserie roasted chicken is the specialty at Rodriguez Rotisserie, which opened in June in downtown Allentown.

Taking over the former Pita King space, which closed earlier in 2018, the restaurant was outfitted with an updated look and a new rotisserie machine. The eatery is owned by husband and wife, Carlos and Margarita Rodriguez, who also operate 7th Street Rotisserie Chicken a short distance away.

The menu at Rodriguez Rotisserie changes but includes a lot of choices. The restaurant is open from morning until night, with breakfast, lunch and dinner options to sate appetites no matter the time of day.

There are empanadas and blood sausage for appetizers. Eggs dominate the breakfast menu, as well as herring fish and Dominican salami stew, making me wish I had decided to dine earlier in the day.

There are also salads, sandwiches, soups, mofongos and seemingly endless choices of meats and seafood in stewed, fried, grilled or roasted options.

Setting and decor: The atmosphere at Rodriguez is comfortable for small groups. Maroon booths make up the majority of the restaurant’s seating along with a few extra tables. The wood flooring, hanging swirl-painted lights and Dominican paintings and photos provide a relaxing atmosphere.

The restaurant was bustling on my lunch visit, packing up endless to-go orders and a steady stream of employees from the nearby PPL building. Orders are placed at the counter, and you can either get your order to go right there or have the server plate your food and deliver it to your table, as was the case with me.

Appetizers: I got a stuffed pepper to start with, a roasted-to-perfection morsel with a light char on top and on the sides of the red pepper. Under the pepper’s sliced off top was a luscious layer of melted queso dripping down the sides that gave way to a stuffing of olives, peas, onions and a hearty amount of perfectly seasoned ground beef. It was a nice start to the meal, and small enough that it didn’t ruin my appetite.

Entree: For my main dish I chose the stewed chicken even though the gorgeous rotisserie option was nearly impossible to pass up. The chicken, with slices of peppers and onions, was stellar. The meat, served in several large pieces, was stewed in seasoning to a dark brown color, with fall-off-the-bone tenderness.

A heap of flavorful, seasoned rice with pigeon peas served as a more than capable side, sopping up all of the strew juices to create a magnificent combination of flavors. The amount of food was enough for a fairly filling meal, with a bit of leftovers to take home. The meal, with the stuffed pepper, cost $9.

Dessert: Since I was pretty full, I opted to get a slice of the flan ($3) that tempted me from the dessert case to go. A bit heartier than most of the flan I’ve had, and with a darker, deeper golden color, it was a heavy but blissful dessert. It lacked the usual submergence of gooey caramel sauce and was a thicker, more custardy version, but still very enjoyable.

Service: My service at the restaurant was limited to ordering my dish at the counter, having them pack up my leftovers, and paying. The staff, despite being slammed with customers and phone calls in the middle of the lunch rush, were friendly, engaging and answered questions I had about the unlabeled dishes behind the counter. Between rushes, they were busy chatting with customers, wiping down tables and making sure everyone was taken care of.

Bottom line: Rodriguez Rotisserie provided a quick, delicious and affordable meal in downtown Allentown. The quality of food, price and amount of options make it a very accessible option. Lunch for one totaled $12.72.

-----------------------------------

Rodriguez Rotisserie

Where: 33 N. Ninth St., Allentown

Call: 484-274-6844

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $1.50-$2.50; breakfast: $5-$9; salads: $8-$25; sandwiches: $6-$7; soups: $5.50-$16; entrees: $5-$25; sides: $2-$8; drinks: $1-$4.50; desserts: $1-$4

Bar: BYOB

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes