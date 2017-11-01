Restaurant review: Rice 'N Beans in south Bethlehem

Rice 'N Beans, a local Latin fusion chain, has been expanding its reach since opening its first restaurant in downtown Nazareth in 2013 and another one on Jacksonville Road in Bethlehem in 2014.

Its latest endeavor, which took over the former Borinquen Puerto Rican restaurant in south Bethlehem this year, is an "express" location, a small shop where you can dine in or grab-and-go with ease.

Rice 'N Beans has a large menu of affordable eats with everything from chimichangas and tamales to fried empanadas and burrito bowls. It has cheap lunch options as well as full platters that come with rice, beans, plantains and sauce. There are also a lot of a la carte side options, including some non-Spanish fare such as fries and mozzarella sticks, as well as sides of rice and beans, plantains and guacamole. Looking for a particular sauce? Add-ons include garlic sauce, mayo-ketchup and habanero hot sauce.

Setting and decor: Rice 'N Beans is a tiny location, and doesn't have much decoration. A few tables and booths, enough for about 10 people, allow you to enjoy your food on site if you choose but is clearly mainly set up for a take-out crowd. A poster illustrating types of chili peppers and a few decorative mirrors are the only decorations.

Entrees and sides: The beef chimi-taco ($7.50) was a gargantuan meal. Delicious ground beef, cheese sauce, shredded lettuce and a bright, tasty salsa were enveloped in a huge flour tortilla. The flaky and crispy fried tortilla shell was an interesting take on a traditional dish, something a few other places, like General Zapata's, have popularized over the years. On the side was a spicy jalapeno sauce, a mint green concoction that was lightly spicy and tangy, adding an additional layer of flavor and some needed heat.

The fish burrito ($8.95) was similarly massive, this time using a wrap that was grilled a rich brown. Jam-packed with salsa, rice, beans and pieces of fried, tender, flaky flounder, it was full of flavor although the fish tasted like it may have been fried slightly too long. I added the habanero hot sauce, a $1 addition that was thin and a dark, fiery red. If you like spice, this sauce is for you. It's vinegary and sharp, delivering an immediate and intense pepper burn.

A side of rice and beans ($3.50 for a 16-ounce serving) was filling and a great deal.

Dessert: I ordered the caramel churro, a 10-inch long delectable treat. Fried and covered in sweet brown sugar, it had a gooey caramel inside. It was a new take on an old favorite, and at $2, hard to go wrong.

Drinks: Rice 'N Beans has a fairly impressive selection of uncommon soft drinks. Variously flavored Jarritos sodas, mango aloe drink and Kola Champagne were available, as was the "Coco Rico" coconut soda ($1) that I ordered. If you're into sodas that aren't run-of-the-mill, there are interesting options.

Service: I was annoyed that the restaurant was closed on several occasions during hours when its website said it should be open. But when I did get in, the food was good enough that I'd return. My large order was delivered in an acceptable amount of time and the worker was friendly.

Bottom line: If you're looking for mounds of food on the cheap, Rice 'N Beans will fill your stomach for a good price. Lunch for two with tax totaled $25.39.

Rice 'N Beans

738 E. Fourth St., Bethlehem

610-849-2194, ricenbeanslv.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; noon-8 p.m. Sat. and Sun.

Prices: Tacos: $7.50-$9.95; empanadas: $4-$5; tamales: $5.95-$6.50; quesadillas: $4.95-$7.50; nachos: $7.50; burritos: $7.50-$11.95; chimichangas: $9.50-$11.95; platters: $11.50-$13.95; desserts: $2-$3; drinks: $1-$1.95

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: On Fourth Street in Bethlehem next to Panaderia Quetzal bakery and near Nieves Grocery, about 3/4 of a mile from the Sands Bethlehem Casino Resort. Metered parking on the street.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704