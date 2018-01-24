Restaurant review: Revamped Emeril's Chop House at the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem

Emeril’s Chop House debuted to much fanfare in 2009 at the Sands Casino in Bethlehem, and with nearly nine years under its belt, management decided it was time for a refresh. After closing for nearly two months, the signature restaurant is back with a new look and a new menu. General manager Jason Lonigro, who is back at Emeril’s after a stint at the Hamilton Kitchen & Bar, oversees the operation, and chef de cuisine Tyler Baxter, a veteran of the Bayou and Grain, heads the kitchen.

Emeril’s menu is dominated by a list of stellar steaks from the likes of Pat LaFrieda, Allen Brothers and Hartley Farms, as well as pork chops and lamb selections. Several preparations, including seafood gratin, au poivre and Oscar are available, and toppings to “raise the steaks” such as cave-aged bleu cheese and candied bacon can add additional heft. Starters run the gamut of grilled octopus, beef tip risotto and BBQ shrimp, with a solid list of salads, soups and raw bar offerings rounding out the light fare. In addition to the steaks and chops, seafood, veal, gnocchi and a la carte sides complete the menu.

Setting and decor: Mondrian frosted windows, white tablecloths and fine glassware signal that Emeril’s is not your corner burger joint. With a formal air, the restaurant’s new decor does its best to be serious but comfortable. Draped windows, gold and burgundy seats, and a carpet resembling a Jackson Pollock painting sit tidily under large crystal lights. The only unpalatable thing was the music selection, which was all over the map and distracting.

Appetizers: My friend got the potato and fennel soup with cheddar and bacon ($9) to start, part of the restaurant’s daily special fare. Poured tableside, it was a delightfully creamy and hearty dish, rich with the smokiness of the bacon and the cheese. My prime beef tartare ($16), retooled on the new menu, was exemplary. Charred and toasted brioche bread, accented with arugula and pickled carrot slices, was joined by a large cake of some of the greatest tartare in memory. A deviled egg on the side, far from my favorite food, was delightful and was a whimsical replacement for the traditional raw-egg tartare preparation.

Entrees: My friend chose the smoked half-chicken ($28), a simple but gorgeous preparation that was teeming with flavor. The house BBQ rub was complementary and not overwhelming, and the chicken itself was unendingly smoky and earthy. Caramelized onion jus delivered the knockout punch of sweet earthy delight. The chicken was plated atop perfectly cooked fingerling potatoes. Impressive. His side of creamed spinach ($10) was equally as satisfying. White truffle herb bread crumbs, toasted to golden perfection, topped off a large helping of thick and cheesy spinach that was as robust as the soup he started with. The earthy wilted spinach and the substantial creaminess made for a filling side.

My 7-ounce Hartley Farms filet mignon ($38) was prepared perfectly medium rare, a stunning reddish pink with a crisscrossed char on the outside heightened by Creole seasoning. A melt of Beurre Maitre d’Hotel pink and a deep red veal glace delivered wave after wave of flavor on a steak that cut like butter. While a trio of sauces (Worcestershire, bearnaise, and horseradish cream) was a nice touch, they were unnecessary for such a fine piece of meat. I had a side of charred Brussels sprouts ($9), a large serving covered in chestnuts that complemented the nutty and woody sprouts. A house-cured bacon added depth with salinity and smoke, and a light touch of sweet honey melded the flavors. It was complex and delicious.

Service: We arrived when the restaurant opened at 5 p.m. without reservations but were seated promptly. It took a bit to get our appetizers, but once the food was rolling, everything came out in a reasonable timeline. Our servers were amicable and accessible, checking in at constant intervals.

Bottom line: Emeril’s is a pricey spot but the new menu and nearly flawless execution are worth the entrance fee. From steak to chicken, sprouts to soup, the entire line-up was first-rate. Dinner for two with tax totaled $118.99.

DETAILS

Emeril's Chop House

77 Sands Blvd., Bethlehem

877-726-3777, pasands.com

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 5-11 p.m. Fri. and Sat.

Prices: Appetizers: $12-$16; salads: $10-$13; soups: $10-$14; raw bar: $14-$160; entrees: $24-$60; sides: $8-$18

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Inside main casino at the front of the building. Free parking in connected garage.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704