Restaurant review: Red, White & Que Smokehouse in Forks Township

You'd be excused for thinking Red White & Que Smokehouse isn't a chain restaurant, because it doesn't have the usual trappings of one.

The restaurant, tucked into the back of the Park Plaza at Sullivan Trail, isn't the most likely spot for a solid barbecue emporium, but fits the bill nonetheless. Red White & Que opened in mid-August, joining the seven others in New Jersey. The chain has announced plans to go nationwide, and will appear on Guy Fieri's new "Guy's Big Project" show in November.

Despite the growth, Red White & Que maintains a local BBQ joint feel. The menu is bare-bones, as most good smokehouse menus are. The stars are the unadorned smoked meats, which you can order in quarter-, half- and full-pound increments. They cover a swath of American BBQ styles - Texas-style brisket, Carolina-style pulled pork and St. Louis-style cut ribs.

Also on the menu: Buffalo wings, smoked chicken, and a slew of Southern sides like jalapeno cheddar cornbread, smoked beans, mac & cheese, vinegar slaw, potato salad and collard greens. If you're more in the sandwich mood you can choose from pulled pork, brisket or pulled chicken sandwiches. Dessert follows a similar theme, with banana pudding and a selection of pies (buttermilk coconut, pecan, and sweet potato). Beverages are limited to water and A-Treat soda, but the restaurant is BYOB.

Setting and decor: From the name down to the signage and decor throughout the restaurant, Red White & Que is patriotic to its core. Co-founder Dan Misuraca spent four years in the Marine Corps, which inspired the theme. Just like the menu, the decor is fairly homey. Walls are covered in wood paneling adorned with military and U.S. flags. Corrugated steel accents and a high ceiling add a bit of industrial flair. Wooden communal tables seat around 30 and take up the full dining space. Customers order at the counter, with the kitchen and prep space in full view.

Entrees: Trying to decide on one type of meat here is a fool's errand, so I sampled a bit of everything, leaving me with a heap of welcome leftovers.

First up was a quarter-pound of Texas-style brisket ($5), which was easily the best of the three meats I tried. Beautifully rendered fat caps added juicy flavor while the crisp bark on the outer layer was a salty, charred treat that set this barbecue a level above. It was tender and cut easily with a fork.

A quarter pound of Carolina pulled pork ($5) was filled with smoke flavor but was a tiny bit dry for my liking. To the rescue were the sauces: Sweet Sweaty Que, a moderately spicy sauce cut with a smooth white sugar note; Alabama White, a mayo/vinegar concoction; pepper espresso; pepper vinegar; mustard vinegar, and Devil Dog's Spit, a thick, piquant sauce, spicy enough to make you sweat a bit. All were delicious and unique. On the pork I went with the Alabama White, which complemented it excellently, adding a tangy flavor that played with the woody nuance.

The half pound of St. Louis cut ribs ($8) were meaty and so tender the meat literally fell off the bone. They were coated with a dark outer crust that was less flavorful than the brisket, but gladly so as it didn't overpower the stellar meat, which needed no additional seasoning to mess with the taste. Like the rest of Red White and Que's smoked meats, the ribs are smoked fresh daily in a hickory wood pit.

Sides: The jalapeno cheese cornbread ($2) was a good value, but seemed slightly undercooked. It had chunks of real peppers and had a nice, light cheesy flavor. It came bundled in an aluminum foil wrap, a whimsical wink to Southern smokehouses that do the same. My smoked baked beans ($3) were much better. A large portion, especially for the price, the beans had an intoxicatingly smoky aroma that tasted even stronger. They were hearty, something to warm you up on a cold autumn or winter day.

Service: The restaurant was empty for most of my visit, and my food was dished out fast. The waiter was friendly, chatted with me for a bit, and made sure I was taken care of throughout my meal.

Bottom line: Red White & Que Smokehouse delivers a quality barbecue experience across the board, and does so in a casual atmosphere that is welcoming and doesn't exude a chain restaurant feel. Lunch for one with an extra meal's worth of leftovers totaled $25.71 with tax.

DETAILS

Red White & Que Smokehouse

1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township

610-829-0044, redwhiteandquesmokeshack.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Meats by the pound: $5-$20; wings: $5-$10; smoked chicken: $4-$16; sides: $2-$10; sandwiches: $10-$13; sausages: $6; desserts: $4-$5

Bar: BYOB

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: At the back of the Park Plaza at Sullivan Trail, four miles northeast of the Route 22/Route 33 interchange and two miles from downtown Easton. Parking is available in a shared lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704